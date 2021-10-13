"The Brooklyn Nets need to get rid of Kyrie Irving" - Stephen A. Smith makes a bold statement about the enigmatic point guard

The Brooklyn Nets have finally made a clear and definitive statement on where they stand with Kyrie Irving, and First Take host Stephen A. Smith went live to share his thoughts. The statement, written out by General Manager Sean Marks, said,

“We will not permit any member of our time to participate with part-time availability.”

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” https://t.co/ton8xdCEX9

Smith has been an NBA reporter, analyst, and commentator for a very long time, with many connections through the NBA. Throughout the Irving vaccine saga, Smith has repeatedly reported that the Nets do not trust Irving or want him on the team anymore.

Smith continued this trend today by saying this on First Take:

"The Brooklyn Nets need to get rid of Kyrie Irving. He got to go! He is just a problem.”

“They would give his ass away for a box of cookies if they could. They are so disgusted with this dude.”

First Take @FirstTake "The Brooklyn Nets need to get rid of Kyrie Irving. He got to go!"— @stephenasmith "The Brooklyn Nets need to get rid of Kyrie Irving. He got to go!"—@stephenasmith https://t.co/hdFSTUI5jW

This statement by the Nets makes it clear that Irving will either need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, sit out the rest of the season, or play for another team. Smith hinted at the fact that Irving might no longer be able to be traded, as teams won't want the drama or have Irving retire on them.

“This brother when he says he might retire if he gets traded... We all know he might, he's that kind of dude. As a result, you have teams that don't want to trade for him.”

Will Kyrie Irving play for the Nets this season?

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving #11 going up for a layup

It is all up to Kyrie Irving to decide whether he wants to participate in this championship run with the Brooklyn Nets. If Irving gets vaccinated, he can play, and if he doesn't, he most likely will not.

All Irving will have to do is show proof of vaccination, which would get him back to being a part of the team. The issue is that Irving has planted his feet firmly on the idea that it is his choice, and he will do whatever he feels is best for him.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA I see it's Brooklyn Nets highlights day on the TL. Bet that.Kyrie Irving doing what he does best: warping the court, glue defenders' feet to the floor with slick-dribbles galore, finishing over the trees, and breaking our collective understanding of gravity. I see it's Brooklyn Nets highlights day on the TL. Bet that.Kyrie Irving doing what he does best: warping the court, glue defenders' feet to the floor with slick-dribbles galore, finishing over the trees, and breaking our collective understanding of gravity. https://t.co/iTHaIvDUlM

The issue, which is something Stephen A. Smith brought up, is that he is part of a team. The Nets are looking to win an NBA championship and are the favorites right now, and Irving will play a significant role for this team if he plays. On top of that, once Irving starts having to pay fines for missing games, he could reconsider and change his mind.

The final way Irving could rejoin the team is if New York City changes its COVID-19 restrictions. This is unlikely to happen, but if New York City became less strict on non-vaccinated people, Irving would be able to join the Nets once again.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Irving play for the Nets before the All-Star break? Yes No 1 votes so far