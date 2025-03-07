"The Chuck curse" - NBA fans show concern for $3.95B East franchise after Charles Barkley 'guarantees' finals run 

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley voiced confidence in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2025 NBA Finals prospects on Thursday. Afterward, NBA fans comically expressed concern for the Eastern Conference powerhouse, citing Barkley's history of unsuccessful predictions.

Cleveland has taken the NBA by storm behind its star quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. It boasts the league's top record (52-10) and No. 1 offensive rating (122.2), orchestrated by coach Kenny Atkinson's movement and spacing-oriented offensive system.

While the Cavaliers were out of action on Thursday, Barkley drew attention to them during TNT's coverage of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers' matchup. The Hall of Famer repeatedly noted that he predicts they will win the East over Boston.

"Man, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the finals," Barkley said.

"The Celtics — that's gonna be a great series if they play the Celtics, but right now, I'm telling y'all, — and I told you to book it last week — the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA Finals."

The $3.95 billion franchise (per Forbes) has experienced little playoff success since its last LeBron James-led finals berth in 2018, winning just one series. Thus, Charles Barkley is betting on Cleveland's newfound identity to propel it to heights it hasn't reached in seven years.

NBA fans are typically grateful when big-name media personalities endorse their favorite teams. However, in Barkley's case, his infamous "guarantees" have become known as curses to the squads he backs.

So, following the 1993 MVP's latest proclamation, fans on X/Twitter humorously sent condolences to the Cavaliers and their supporters.

"Damn, sorry, Cleveland. You had a chance before this," @_CBLOC_ said.

"The Chuck curse," @prodbySMR wrote.

"LOL, usual Chuck, cursing whatever team he guarantees," @NOName1129 said.

"Well, now the Cavs aren't. Thanks, Chuck," @BenAmazing10 wrote.

"That is terrible for the Cavs," @bupadhyaya30 said.

"How dare you put the curse on the Cavs. Let them dudes enjoy their season and make it to the finals. Now they've got the Chuck curse?" @MattHatten0623 wrote.

Donovan Mitchell takes humble approach to Cavaliers' success ahead of Charles Barkley's endorsement

While Charles Barkley is confident in Cleveland's postseason outlook, Donovan Mitchell is ensuring his squad doesn't get too far ahead of itself.

Following Friday's 123-116 road win over Boston, in which the Cavaliers overcame a 22-point deficit, Mitchell stressed the importance of maintaining a humble mindset.

"We've done a lot of really good things this season. But I keep telling my guys, we haven't done anything," Mitchell said.

"All the hype, the 15-0 (start) ... we haven't done anything yet. These guys (Celtics), this is our measuring stick. These guys have won a championship, and we want to continue to get to where they're at."

The Cavaliers (52-10) split their season series 2-2 against the defending champion Celtics (45-18) ahead of a highly anticipated potential playoff showdown.

