“The closest replica you’ll ever get to Michael Jordan” - Tim Legler on Kobe Bryant’s mindset and skillset, says even his small mannerisms were like Jordan

It has always been said that no one comes close to having the same competitive mindset as Michael Jordan except Kobe Bryant, and Tim Legler also thinks so.

Jordan always wanted to win, and he gave his all every time, even during training. During the 1992 Olympics, Charles Barkley described the training sessions as a "dog fight" because of how much Jordan wanted to prove to Magic Johnson that he was the new kid on the block.

Every player who knew Bryant always said the same about him. The LA Lakers legend had to play through some of the most gruesome injuries to make sure he was on the court to help his team win.

On an episode of "The Odd Man & The Three" with JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter, Legler discussed several topics in the NBA. He also said that there should not even be a GOAT debate and that it was a given that Jordan is the greatest player.

When asked if Bryant's mindset was the closest to MJ's, he said (from 58:00):

"Definitely, 100%. Mindset and skillset. That's the closest thing. That's the closest replica you'll ever get to Michael Jordan, without a doubt."

Legler added:

"He wanted to be him. Even his mannerisms, and the way he spoke. The way he did interviews, everything, on the court, during dead balls, it was Michael Jordan."

He concluded:

"I think in the beginning people had a hard time identifying with Kobe Bryant because they're like, 'I don't know who this guy is, he's tryna be somebody else.' I really think that hurt his connection to the fans, to the media. They didn't know how to take this guy."

Kobe Bryant evidently played a lot like MJ. However, Scottie Pippen believes that Bryant, despite starting out wanting to be like his former teammate, became better.

Michael Jordan taught Kobe Bryant some of his moves

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd after passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list

Michael Jordan has previously spoken about how much Kobe Bryant was always calling him for advice. He even pointed out that the five-time NBA champ mostly knew what he needed but wanted confirmation, so to speak.

Although Jordan believes people need to figure things out for themselves, he took a liking to Bryant and shared some of his secrets.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight



Here’s what MJ said to Kobe during this infamous moment

19 years ago today, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan faced off for the last time in the NBA (2003)Here’s what MJ said to Kobe during this infamous moment 19 years ago today, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan faced off for the last time in the NBA (2003)Here’s what MJ said to Kobe during this infamous moment 😂https://t.co/m0SKqWw9wG

Albeit jokingly, Jordan stated that there was one move he regretted giving Kobe:

"The one thing that I did give him that I felt like I regretted, but then again I appreciated was the turn around fade away. He learned my move, and he learned that to a point where he would use it relentlessly, especially when you know you're getting double-teamed."

He added:

"You feel like you're in a good rhythm. I took great pride in seeing him utilize that. Even though he didn't do it against me that much."

In the end, Bryant grew to become an outstanding talent and will forever be known as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Mamba mentality was what defined his drive to be at his best every time he stepped on the hardwood.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra