"The coaching staff has been great" - LeBron James comes out in defense of LA Lakers coaching staff following loss to Pacers

LeBron James has refused to point fingers at the LA Lakers' coaching staff led by Frank Vogel, following the team's recent struggles. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Vogel's future, with reports suggesting that he is being assessed on a game-to-game basis.

The Lakers' latest loss to the Pacers has put further pressure on Vogel. But the Lakers coach still has the support of James. Here's what the 'King' had to say when asked about Vogel's job security after the game (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"The coaching staff has been great. They’ve put us in a position to succeed and it's on us to go out and handle the business. So,there's always things that we all can do better but, there's no blame."

The LA Lakers led against the Pacers for most of the game, and this contest was theirs to lose. Caris LeVert took control of the match in the fourth quarter, outplaying the Lakers' defense. He scored 22 of the Pacers' 35 points in that period, while LA put up just 24 points in that period.

Frank Vogel decided to bench Russell Westbrook for the last four minutes of the match, a decision many found questionable. However, Vogel did not shy away from sharing his reasoning for it, saying he believed the players on the floor were the ones he thought would lead them to a win.

LeBron James, LA Lakers prepare for a six-game road-trip with coach Frank Vogel's future up in the air.

LeBron James in action during Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers find themselves in an uncomfortable situation as they prepare for a six-game road trip with head coach Frank Vogel's future up in the air. They find themselves under .500 again with a 22-23 record. Letting Vogel go may not be a wise decision at this stage, as this next stretch of games will have significant implications on how the Lakers' season pans out.

The adjustment period for a new head coach will only hamper the LeBron James-led side's chances of doing well this season. The Lakers put up a promising performance against the #1 ranked offense Utah Jazz, limiting them to only 95 points.

That does indicate that if the players respond well, the 17-time champions may just manage to turn things around heading into the All-Star break. The LA Lakers will also be bolstered by the return of Anthony Davis, who as per reports, could be available to play on their upcoming road trip. It will be interesting to see what the Lakers front office decides to do as they approach this critical stretch of the season.

