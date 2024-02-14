"The conversation continues": DeMar DeRozan admits battling depression 6 years running

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan shared a tweet on Tuesday addressing his own viral tweet that was uploaded on Feb. 17, 2018.

Six years ago, DeRozan opened up about his struggles with coping, shedding light on the human vulnerabilities that neither countless cheers nor millions of dollars can conceal.

This revelation didn't come as a surprise to those familiar with mental health and depression, as these challenges don't simply vanish overnight:

"2.20.24. The conversation continues..."

His tweet reflected the forthcoming tweet to the public about his mental health from 2018:

"This depression get the best of me..."

NBA fans across X, formerly Twitter, shared their support because of his past struggles with mental health and started to send him messages filled with encouragement and affection.

One fan showed love and support:

"I thank you for being open to having these tough discussions. The more people like you that talk about it. The more stigma is reduced, and more people will reach out for help."

Another fan said:

"Thank you DeMar for being one of the first people in the NBA to speak out about mental health. You are a hero. We all go through something."

Here are some more reactions from fans supporting DeRozan:

DeMar DeRozan opens up about his battle with depression

DeRozan's disclosure struck a chord and echoed widely, eliciting reactions from fellow players, NBA offices and the players' union.

His message was delivered at a juncture when such candor and transparency were becoming more widely accepted. The comfort of a notable All-Star with his own challenges encouraged Kevin Love to share his experiences with anxiety and depression.

In an interview with Doug Smith for the Toronto Star, DeRozan gave his insights on depression:

“It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.”

DeRozan continued:

“We all got feelings...all of that. Sometimes...it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.

“I always have various nights,” DeRozan said. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanor comes from."

DeRozan experienced the loss of family members and friends to gang violence. This challenging background drove him to immerse himself more deeply in basketball, distancing him from his harsh reality.

He achieved fame and wealth, fulfilling the promise he made to his family to lift them out of their difficult situation. DeRozan mentioned that basketball serves as a support during the challenging times in his life.

