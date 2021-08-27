"The conversation I had with Kevin was so pure" - Patty Mills says speaking to Kevin Durant convinced him about joining the Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills recently shook hands with the Brooklyn Nets for the next chapter of his career. The unrestricted free agent was courted by several NBA franchises this summer, including the LA Lakers, but speaking to Kevin Durant led to him eventually joining the Nets.

In an introductory press conference, the 33-year-old Patty Mills divulged his conversation with KD that made him feel comfortable about his role and opportunities with the Brooklyn Nets. He stated:

"It's exciting for me to know there is a different opportunity to see how I can fit. The conversation I had with Kevin was so pure and so genuine. Being able to understand that he is such a genuine hooper and go back and forth about basketball specifics. It was exciting for me to know there is an opportunity there for me to try and be who I am, like who I am with the National Team."

The Aussie guard also added that he is looking forward to carrying the momentum from a successful Olympic campaign into next season with the Brooklyn Nets. He dropped 42 points in the bronze medal game at the Tokyo Olympics to secure the hardware for the Boomers, their first-ever in the history of the Olympics.

How Patty Mills can take the Brooklyn Nets to the next level

Patty Mills is an electric point guard who can come off the bench and create his own shot, even in clutch scenarios. The 33-year-old averaged nearly 11 points per game in both his last seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, shooting over 41% from the field and roughly 38% from downtown.

The Nets have a stacked lineup at their disposal

Although undersized, Mills has no trouble playing off the ball as a spot-up shooter. He will fit comfortably in a shooting lineup alongside Joe Harris, who also likes to run off multiple screens in a single possession.

Patty Mills brings that much-needed veteran presence into the Brooklyn Nets locker room, something that is characteristic of every championship-caliber team.

While the Nets succumbed to injuries this past season, they are immediate favorites to win it all next year. And with the kind of respect and depth that Patty brings to the table, things are looking good for Kevin Durant and company.

