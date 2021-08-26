NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets looking to part ways with DeAndre Jordan

The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has been the center of various NBA rumors this offseason. According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are open to moving veteran center DeAndre Jordan this summer. Here is what Schiffer mentioned in his piece -

“From what I’ve been hearing, I would be surprised if Jordan is a Net by the time the team heads to San Diego for training camp.He’s already been shopped throughout the draft and offseason and you can start to read the writing on the wall."

Schiffer continued, listing the options available to the Brooklyn Nets if they want to move Jordan -

"Now, assuming he’s gone, I’m curious about the exit route. Is it a trade, when there has already been a lack of a market for him and the Nets lack draft capital and young talent to part with for a significant return? Buyout? Waived? Regardless, I do not expect him back.”

DeAndre Jordan averaged seven points and seven rebounds last season but didn't see any game time in the playoffs at all.

NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets will be better off moving on from DeAndre Jordan in the 2021 NBA offseason

DeAndre Jordan has more or less been a liability for the Brooklyn Nets since he joined them. Reportedly, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's close relationship with the former LA Clippers is what helped him get a three-year deal with the championship contenders, but it's now time for the Nets to cut ties with him.

Jordan barely made any difference during the regular season last campaign, playing 21.9 minutes per game. Nic Claxton and then Blake Griffin in the postseason did a better job of playing the five for Steve Nash, and that is something the front office should be mindful of.

Jordan is a throwback big, whose skill set is very limited. He can only operate in the post, and his scoring and rebounding ability has taken a hit over the last few years. His athleticism has waned as well, making DeAndre Jordan a weak presence in the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup.

DeAndre Jordan left the LA Clippers in 2018 after 10 seasons with them and has had an unstable career since then. Jordan was known to be a ferocious dunker and an athletic shot-blocker in his prime. He was part of the famed 'Lob City Clippers' team, which featured his current teammates Blake Griffin and 'Point God' Chris Paul.

But his best days are clearly behind him, and the Brooklyn Nets should look at options to move him before the season starts.

