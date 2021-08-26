5 TV show hosts in the NBA who have been involved in controversies

The NBA is no stranger to controversies, and that naturally extends to television network hosts who cover the game of basketball. A recent controversy involving NBA talk show personalities Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols made the rounds in the media.

That has now led to the former losing her status as the host of the popular talk show, 'The Jump'. In light of the recent controversy involving ESPN's Rachel Nichols, here are five NBA media personalities who have been embroiled in controversies over the years:

#5 Jemele Hill (2017)

The former Sportscenter host Jemele Hill drew much flak for her tweets about former US President Donald Trump.

She tweeted that Donald Trump is a 'white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists', which prompted the White House to contact ESPN to fire her from her position. ESPN completely distanced itself from the issue, citing that Jemele Hill's view was not shared by the network.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Hill was later relieved of her duties; she currently works for The Atlantic. She also hosts the 'Jemele Hill Is Unbothered' podcast.

#4 Max Kellerman (2014)

Max Kellerman was suspended by ESPN in 2014 after an interview with him admitting to domestic violence came to light.

Kellerman admitted to hitting his then-girlfriend and now wife during a college party. The incident occurred while Kellerman was on ESPN-LA radio show 'Mason & Ireland', and he was immediately suspended.

However, ESPN recalled Kellerman a week later, and he was re-instated in his previous role. Kellerman is popular for his appearances on the basketball NBA talk show 'First Take', where he appears with Molly Qerim-Rose and Stephen A Smith.

After five years, Max Kellerman is officially OUT at First Take. End of an era.



Details on where he's going: https://t.co/haTE1aSUaF pic.twitter.com/YT6TVKlZ7M — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 24, 2021

It was recently reported that Kellerman would leave the show, and ESPN will rotate guests to debate with Stephen A Smith. There is no new information on where Kellerman could be working next.

Max Kellerman is a renowned name in the world of boxing, so there is a good chance of him landing a job in that sphere.

