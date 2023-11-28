"The creepiest f**king disgusting thing" - Andrew Schulz lambasts OKC Thunder for letting Josh Giddey play after alleged scandal

Over the past week, the Josh Giddey scandal has been the biggest story in the NBA. Recently, a comedian went off when giving his thoughts on the subject.

Josh Giddey currently finds himself under investigation with the NBA for allegations of being in a relationship with an underage girl. This all emerged after photos and videos surfaced of the young guard with the girl who is allegedly 15 years old.

During a recent episode of his "Flagrant" podcast, comedian Andrew Schulz went off about the OKC Thunder point guard. He is mainly hung up on the fact that Giddey has continued to play throughout this entire ordeal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The assumption is does he believe it's okay and then do it and then the organisation is like okay even though this is the creepiest fu--ing disgusting thing that you're out here hooking up with high school girls," Schulz said. "Technically it's not illegal therefore we cannot ban him. We can't put him in jail, he's gonna play."

Over the weekend, Giddey suited up for the Thunder despite being investigated by the NBA. In 26 minutes of action against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giddey posted a stat line of 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a loss.

Andrew Schulz jabs at Josh Giddey for costing himself millions

At this point in time, there is no telling what is going to happen with Josh Giddey. Since reports emerged of him being investigated by the league office, there have yet to be new developments.

No matter how this ordeal ends, it's something that is going to follow Giddey for the rest of his life. Andrew Schulz also touched on this when discussing the scandal. He feels the OKC Thunder guard should have been more careful given everything he has on the line.

"Would y'all fu-- a 16 year old? Would you rather have a flourishing NBA career, make 100's of millions of dollars and have generational wealth or fu-- a 16 year old?" he said. "You should be a little scrupulous in your vetting with all that to lose."

This situation has already begun taking a toll on Giddey's earning potential. Early this week, news emerged that one of his sponsors removed him from all of their social media. This could result in him losing close to $40 million dollars.

For the time being, the only thing Giddey and the Thunder can do is wait and see what the league comes up with in their investigation.