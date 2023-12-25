“The Deal Is Done” - Nikola Jokic officially breaks silence after signing signature shoe deal with 361°

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has signed a signature shoe deal with performance footwear brand 361°. A press release from KICKS CREW relayed to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell shed light on the groundbreaking deal amid an impressive stretch that has seen the Nuggets rattle off four straight wins.

Fans have long awaited news of Jokic signing a signature shoe deal, with the two-time MVP himself giving the confirmation. While fans anxiously await the release of his first signature shoe, Jokic will wear the 361° Big3 Future High sneakers, which are exclusive to him.

However, despite that, 361° will be releasing four low-top pairs of the shoe to fans on December 28 at 7 am EST / 4 am PT, exclusively on 361usa.com and KICKSCREW.com.

In the previously mentioned press release, Nikola Jokic spoke about the partnership and his excitement surrounding his first signature shoe. The Serbian superstar explained why he went with 361°.

"I'm excited to announce my partnership with 361° and join another team of champions. The 361° team's passion and commitment to performance and competition spoke to me. We've already been putting the time and work together to bring my first signature shoe to life - it's been a fun journey."

"Together, we're going to bring more passion to the game in ways people have never seen and share it with people worldwide. The Deal Is Done.”

Looking at the 361° Big3 Future Low shoes releasing ahead of Nikola Jokic’s first signature shoe release

While the NBA community anxiously awaits the release of Nikola Jokic’s first signature shoe, the news of the 361° Big3 Future Low release has captured the attention of fans. Prior to Jokic breaking his silence on the deal, rumors of a deal with 361° had begun to surface online.

With the NBA community long wondering when they will be able to get their hands on Jokic’s Big3 Future Hi player exclusives, the latest news of the low-top release can’t be understated. Fortunately, ahead of the release, photos of all four models being released were shared with Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell, courtesy of KICKS CREW.

Check them all out below:

361° Big3 Future - Low

The shoes feature some unique technology from 361°, including a lacing system called the Mōrphit, which is designed to give players more comfort and a better fit.

In addition, the shoes are also designed with Soarplate, which is meant to provide “increased torsional rigidity, ensuring stability during lateral movements, reducing the risk of injuries."

The brand, which also notably partnered with Jokic’s teammate Aaron Gordon to release the 361° AG4 shoe, started as a running shoe company before venturing into basketball shoes. Thanks to their latest deal with Nikola Jokic, the brand is poised to make some serious waves in the sneaker industry.