"The doc will be insane"- LeBron James hypes up his career documentary with top career highlight 

If one were to go over the career of LeBron James, one might probably have a hard time picking his favorite moment out of a historic basketball resume. It remains to be seen if the Lakers star will get a proper documentary for his career. However, James shared an iconic 2007 playoff moment on his Instagram story with an eyebrow-raising caption.

James has a resume that speaks for itself and despite being 39 years of age, his production has not aged poorly.

A user named Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) reshared his Instagram story on X.

"The doc will be insane," James posted.

In the clip shared by James, he sat in the third quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to foul trouble. The Cavaliers were up against the New Jersey Nets but were down 2-3 in the series.

The Nets would go on a 16-2 run to close the quarter with complete momentum entering the fourth. However, James would score nine points in the final quarter upon his return to the court. It was an excellent showing of his shotmaking ability under a high-pressure playoff game.

Lakers radio broadcaster hinted at a possible LeBron James-style "The Last Dance" documentary

Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" expertly detailed the rise of one of the greatest NBA players. It showcased numerous iconic moments, from his time playing in high school to his 1998 championship run.

LA Lakers radio broadcaster John Ireland said on the "Awful Announcing podcast" that LeBron James might get his documentary with a similar production style to one with Jordan.

"If we go on a magical run to the title," Ireland said, "Andy, who was the driving force behind The Last Dance, most of the stuff you saw in those 10 episodes was shot by Andy Thompson. And Andy's a smart guy, he's already working on, potentially, a story about the end of LeBron's run like he had one for the end of Jordan's run."

If Andy Thompson lends his creative hand in the production process of the James documentary, then fans could expect the same level of entertainment quality done for Jordan's career.

However, James hasn't announced if that kind of documentary will ever get done. The Lakers star still has a few seasons left before he hangs up his jersey.