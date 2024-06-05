"The most embarrassing quote"- Stephen A. Smith blasts James Harden for claiming he wants to be remembered as a "winner"

NBA pundit Stephen A. Smith criticized James Harden for recent comments this week regarding his legacy. In an interview with BasketNews, Harden was asked how he wants to be remembered when his career is all said and done. As he explained, he wants to be remembered as a winner, as a teacher and as someone who loves basketball.

The comment caught the attention of Stephen A. Smith, who fired back at the former MVP on Wednesday's edition of First Take. As he explained, Harden wanting fans to remember him as a winner doesn't make much sense given that Harden has yet to win an NBA title.

Of course, while Harden hasn't won an NBA title during his career, he's shown no indication that his career is coming to a close. Given that, James Harden still has the chance to capture a title with the LA Clippers going forward.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite that, Stephen A. Smith believes that without winning an NBA title, James Harden can't claim the title of winner.

"It might be the most embarrassing quote that James Harden has ever given about himself. My brother, James Harden is a phenomenal basketball talent. Winner? You don't get to have that. You've been in one NBA Finals.

"That was 12 years ago and didn't play well in it either. Okay? In that series, you were considered somebody that was MIA, no pun intended. Cause it was against Miami. Okay? And you were nowhere to be found."

Expand Tweet

Looking at James Harden's future with the LA Clippers following postseason exit

Following James Harden and the LA Clippers' exit from the postseason, the big question was whether Harden would opt into the final year of his deal or not. Ahead of the June 29 deadline, Harden has in fact opted in to the final year of his deal, however he and the team have not reached terms on an extension.

While there had been quite a bit of talk regarding the future of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the focus now has been shifted to George and Harden. With Leonard and the Clippers finalizing an extension, the team is now working to extend both George and Harden.

According to a report from longtime NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, owner Steve Ballmer is eager to retain both players. With the Clippers' new Intuit Dome set to open for the start of the season, Ballmer wants the team competitive.

Despite that, it's still unclear whether or not Paul George will opt out of the final year of his deal and hit free agency this offseason. Much like Harden, he will have until June 29 to make his decision on whether or not he wants to stay with the team.

While George's status for next season is unknown, Harden and the team will have this season to work on finalizing an extension to keep him in LA long-term. With Kawhi Leonard already under contract through the 2026-27 season, it will be interesting to see if Harden sticks with the team in pursuit of a title.