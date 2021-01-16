'The end goal was to get to a place to compete for a championship' - James Harden speaks for first time since blockbuster move | NBA News

The James Harden to Brooklyn Nets trade saga has dominated the NBA news recently, with fans and experts discussing the implications of the move. Harden addressed the media today in what was his first press conference as a Brooklyn Nets player. We take a look at what he had to say in the latest edition of NBA News Update.

The entire NBA fraternity was impatiently waiting for James Harden to interact with the press following his high profile move to the Brooklyn Nets. Their wish was answered today, as the 2018 MVP started the presser by thanking his previous organization:

"Credit to the Houston Rockets, who are an unbelievable organization. They worked with me, as bad it looked from the outside. I'm very appreciative."

The 8-time NBA All-Star then proceeded to reveal the reason which motivated him to join the Eastern Conference franchise:

“Obviously Mike [D’Antoni] is a factor, being comfortable with Kevin [Durant], knowing Kyrie [Irving].”

James Harden will be forming one of the most fearsome trios the league has ever seen, alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Harden's move to Brooklyn was speculated on for a while. The rumors came to a halt yesterday, when the Nets departed with 4 future first round picks, 4 pick swaps, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Taurean Prince to acquire Harden from the Houston Rockets.

“I regret because I’m never been the guy to want the negative energy. It was somethings out of my character, but the end goal was to get to a place to compete for a championship.” — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 15, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets were already among the contenders for the NBA Championship, and their chances are expected to take a significant boost with James Harden's addition. The 6-time All-NBA inductee has expressed his desire to compete for a title several times in the past, and this is his best shot after several unsuccessful attempts with the Houston Rockets.

James Harden being introduced in Brooklyn. Describes his conditioning level as "great," says he anticipates relying more heavily on his playmaking going forward as he'll be playing alongside two other guys who can score the ball as well as they do. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 15, 2021

Kyrie Irving is expected to return against Orlando, and the Nets fans may get to see the terrific trio in action for the first time.

