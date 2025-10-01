"The end is really near" - NBA fans go wild after Kevin Durant shocks Kay Adams with Rockets game and BBQ invite

NBA fans went wild on social media after Kevin Durant seamlessly invited Kay Adams to a Houston Rockets game and to a barbecue afterwards. Durant is back in Texas for the first time since leaving his alma mater in 2007 after the Rockets acquired him this offseason.On Tuesday's episode of the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show,&quot; Adams called out KD for ignoring her in Phoenix last season. The former MVP denied it before shooting his shot by inviting the sports host to a Rockets game this season. He also added the barbecue invite, which isn't a bad idea considering it's Texas. &quot;I'm expecting you to come to a game,&quot; Durant said. &quot;I'll see you at one of these games in Houston, and we going to a barbecue down here in Texas when you get out here, alright?&quot;Some NBA fans are jokingly worried about Kevin Durant's future since he famously told Draymond Green in 2021 that he's not thinking about dating and starting a family until after his career is over. Others liked how smooth KD was with his invite to Kay Adams. Here are some of the comments. Fullcourtpass @FullcourtpassLINKLeBron golfing… KD going on dates… the end is really near 😢優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Watanare SZN @NljigakuliveLINKKD got a barber and pulling girls, we in the end times👑 @7ixersLINKKD finally tryna lock in and get a family I love to see itJaspe @rfngljaspeLINKKD shooting his shot with the smoothest “game + BBQ” combo is elite behaviorReal Talk Bro @Godprovide53LINKKD really out here dropping invitations like assists, Rockets game plus BBQ after is the smoothest fast break he’s run all season. Man trying to get a double-double on and off the court.The Spook Who Sat by the Door @kidnextdoor92LINKHope she knows she gonna be the third wheel him, her &amp; a basketball 🏀Kay Adams followed up the invite by asking Kevin Durant why he was feeling at home with the Houston Rockets despite not playing a single game yet. Durant had a simple answer: &quot;Because it's Texas.&quot;The two-time NBA champion was born and raised in Washington, D.C., but went to Texas for his lone year of college basketball. He was the national college player of the year, a consensus first-team All-American, the National Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year with the Longhorns. Kevin Durant on why he's still singleOn Bleacher Report's &quot;Chips&quot; back in 2021, Draymond Green asked Kevin Durant why he's single and if he has plans to start a family. Durant explained that he's committed to basketball but would eventually want his own family once his career is over. &quot;I always felt that I was really zoned in to my work,&quot; Durant said. &quot;Eventually, I do want that, but the older I get, it feels better. I get to know myself more, understand my situation a little bit more. So if I were to invite someone in or combine my life with another person, it would be perfect at this time as opposed to 10 years ago.&quot; Durant's love for basketball is on another level, especially after being caught practicing his shooting form inside a club last year during the offseason.