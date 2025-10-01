  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • "The end is really near" - NBA fans go wild after Kevin Durant shocks Kay Adams with Rockets game and BBQ invite

"The end is really near" - NBA fans go wild after Kevin Durant shocks Kay Adams with Rockets game and BBQ invite

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:01 GMT
NBA fans go wild after Kevin Durant shocks Kay Adams with Rockets game and BBQ invite. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans go wild after Kevin Durant shocks Kay Adams with Rockets game and BBQ invite. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans went wild on social media after Kevin Durant seamlessly invited Kay Adams to a Houston Rockets game and to a barbecue afterwards. Durant is back in Texas for the first time since leaving his alma mater in 2007 after the Rockets acquired him this offseason.

Ad

On Tuesday's episode of the "Up & Adams Show," Adams called out KD for ignoring her in Phoenix last season. The former MVP denied it before shooting his shot by inviting the sports host to a Rockets game this season. He also added the barbecue invite, which isn't a bad idea considering it's Texas.

"I'm expecting you to come to a game," Durant said. "I'll see you at one of these games in Houston, and we going to a barbecue down here in Texas when you get out here, alright?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some NBA fans are jokingly worried about Kevin Durant's future since he famously told Draymond Green in 2021 that he's not thinking about dating and starting a family until after his career is over. Others liked how smooth KD was with his invite to Kay Adams.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Kay Adams followed up the invite by asking Kevin Durant why he was feeling at home with the Houston Rockets despite not playing a single game yet. Durant had a simple answer: "Because it's Texas."

The two-time NBA champion was born and raised in Washington, D.C., but went to Texas for his lone year of college basketball. He was the national college player of the year, a consensus first-team All-American, the National Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year with the Longhorns.

Ad

Kevin Durant on why he's still single

On Bleacher Report's "Chips" back in 2021, Draymond Green asked Kevin Durant why he's single and if he has plans to start a family. Durant explained that he's committed to basketball but would eventually want his own family once his career is over.

"I always felt that I was really zoned in to my work," Durant said. "Eventually, I do want that, but the older I get, it feels better. I get to know myself more, understand my situation a little bit more. So if I were to invite someone in or combine my life with another person, it would be perfect at this time as opposed to 10 years ago."
Ad

youtube-cover

Durant's love for basketball is on another level, especially after being caught practicing his shooting form inside a club last year during the offseason.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications