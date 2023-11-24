The f**k is that?": Anthony Edwards puzzled after hearing French translation for snails

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a statement win against the Philadelphia 76ers right before Thanksgiving, with Anthony Edwards leading the charge. The T-Wolves (11-3) are now first in the NBA Western Conference.

Edwards led all scorers with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists. During the post-game interview, Edwards was asked what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is.

With nothing on top of his mind, an eavesdropping Rudy Gobert fed the media that Edwards liked to eat 'Escargot,' the French word for snails.

"What the f*ck is that?" asked Edwards. "I'd probably say, honey-baked ham."

The Timberwolves were in a celebratory mood as they defeated a legitimate title contender from the NBA Eastern Conference while trying to prove that they are ready to compete for a championship.

Karl-Anthony Towns was able to help out with 23 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards wants to be the first athlete to play in the NBA and NFL

Prior to entering the NBA, Anthony Edwards was known to have played multiple sports. Aside from basketball, he was also competitive in American football, becoming one of the best Pop Warner running backs.

When the time came to choose what sport to take professionally, Edwards chose basketball. After all these years, with Edwards's athletic abilities, there is a big 'What if?' he chose football over basketball.

Asked about football, Edwards still has the dream of becoming a football player.

"I think I might be the first one," said Edwards on playing both basketball and football professionally.

But before football, Edwards insists that basketball is his main priority, and he wants bring a championship to Minnesota.

"[have to] handle his business in the NBA," said Edwards. "As a team, [the] Minnesota [Timberwolves] organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we'll figure that out."

For this season, Edwards has been averaging 26.1 points and 5.1 assists. At 22, he just had this first NBA All-Star selection in 2023 and had a fair stint with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.