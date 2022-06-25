“The fact that he had the audacity to put together a wish list, and give it to the Brooklyn Nets is the craziest thing I’ve seen” - 1x NBA champion says Kyrie Irving looks like a fool after recent developments over his future

Kyrie Irving's news of giving the Brooklyn Nets a list of teams he would like to end up with has drawn different reactions from NBA analysts. Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is livid that Irving took that route.

Although the report has not been confirmed, the NBA community has criticized Irving for the decision.

"He look like a fool, he look crazy. The fact that he had the audacity to put together a wish list, and give it to the Brooklyn Nets is the craziest thing I've ever seen this season and out of Kyrie Irving, and that's saying a lot. Here's why. He has been the most disrespectful person when it comes to disrespecting the organization.

"Why should the Brooklyn Nets help Kyrie get somewhere to a team that be wanna be on? That's the first thing."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski released a list of teams on his reported wish list, including the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks, among others.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski released a list of teams on his reported wish list, including the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Mavericks and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without the Nets' help.

There have been reports that Irving has reached out to LeBron James for a chance at a possible reunion. However, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where they pull off such a trade.

Irving's decision to leave has sparked rumors of Kevin Durant considering his future with the Nets. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that KD is monitoring the situation with the Nets and will make a decision based on how things play out.

There's an expectation Kyrie Irving will find a new home this offseason. Kevin Durant is 'seriously mulling' his future with the Nets, per Shams Charania.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not willing to sign Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics defends

Irving has a player option for the 2022-23 season but was willing to forego it for a long-term contract with the Nets. The franchise was willing to offer him a deal in the 2021 offseason but held off due to his COVID-19 status.

Unfortunately, it has been reported that the Nets are not looking to sign Irving to a long-term deal this offseason. That decision is what has prompted the former NBA champ to look for another home.

The Nets want the 2022-23 campaign to be somewhat of a trial season for Irving, who has not been dependable in recent years. Meanwhile, Irving, who has expressed his desire to continue playing with Durant, wants something more permanent.

The All-Star guard was responsible for recruiting Durant in 2019. Unfortunately, their union has not produced the desired result, which is a championship.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Kevin Durant spoke on Kyrie Irving’s upcoming free agency decision on his The ETCs podcast.



He said he’s not involved in Irving’s decision, citing the importance of free agency in a player’s career. He plans on keeping the regular contact with Irving.



Kevin Durant spoke on Kyrie Irving’s upcoming free agency decision on his The ETCs podcast. He said he’s not involved in Irving’s decision, citing the importance of free agency in a player’s career. He plans on keeping the regular contact with Irving. https://t.co/fsRDGnns9P

Irving's decision will be made public on June 29. If he declines his player option, he will become an unrestricted free agent and be free to negotiate with any other team.

