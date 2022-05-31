"The fact that he made shots that would put people on the end of the bench" - Former NBA champion lauds Steph Curry for changing the game of basketball

Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry doesn't get enough credit for changing how the sport of basketball is played. According to Perkins, the fact that Curry ignited the three-point revolution is enough to rank him higher than Kevin Durant in the all-time list.

The Golden State Warriors recently made it to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight years and Steph Curry's place in history is edging closer to certainty. Many have speculated that he would enter the top 10 of all time if he wins another title and his first-ever Finals MVP award.

NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics Kendrick Perkins and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently debated between Durant and Curry's places on the all-time list. Perkins said on ESPN's "First Take":

"Steph Curry changed the game of basketball forever! Forever!...We shouldn't be having this conversation. The fact that he changed the game forever...The fact that he made shots that would put people on the end of the bench if they were taking those shots before he arrived. That's enough in itself. And he's making those shots."

Steph Curry was drafted in 2009 and by 2012-13, the NBA noticed a drastic shift in three-point attempts. The baby-faced assassin from the Bay Area was a sniper extraordinaire and was launching shots at will from absurd distances.

Curry routinely made 30+ three-point shots and often dazzled the defense with his insanely quick release. He soon earned the title of the greatest shooter of all time and eventually every team started jacking up threes to match the Golden State Warriors' pace.

Steph Curry is credited with changing the game of basketball and there is little to no debate around that fact. There is simply no shooter like him and the Warriors' unique system is entirely fueled by his marksmanship.

His role in changing a global sport is certainly a huge factor that should be mentioned while discussing Curry's place in history.

NFL Hall of Famer believes Steph Curry will enter top 10 all-time ranking after emerging as FMVP favorite

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals

Oddsmakers have selected Steph Curry as the betting favorite for the Finals MVP award and it will be his first-ever FMVP trophy. He should have arguably won the award in 2015 but the voters selected Andre Iguodala for his incredible defense. An argument can be made for Curry winning the FMPV in 2017 and 2018 as well.

However, most sportsbooks have Curry winning the award with around +105 odds right now. The next closest player is Jayson Tatum with roughly +170 odds. Other players, including Jaylen Brown, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, are all below +1000.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recently spoke about Steph Curry on "Undisputed." He suggested that Steph Curry is bound to enter the top 10 all-time list if he bags another title and his first Finals MVP.

Should he do so, Curry's resume would include four titles, one FMVP, two league MVPs, one All-Star Game MVP and two scoring titles. He already leads the NBA in threes made in both the regular season and playoffs. Sharpe said:

"It's the missing piece from his resume. it would be such an outstanding resume - four titles, two MVPs, two scoring titles and now a Finals MVP. If he gets that, I don't know how you keep him out of the top 10..."

He added:

"He'll be one of six players to have two regular-season MVPs, four titles and a Finals MVP joining Jordan, LeBron, Magic, Kareem and Duncan. And we believe those first four... are on Mount Rushmore. He will join that group, a very very elite group."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

