“The fans was dead”: Anthony Edwards shocked to play in eerily quiet Grizzlies arena 

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Memphis Grizzlies on November 26 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The undermanned Grizzlies fell to the T-Wolves 128-107, but the visiting NBA All-Star noticed that something was missing in the arena.

After the game, Edwards claimed this was his first experience with a quiet Memphis crowd. He attributed it to the absence of Ja Morant. With the 2019 second-overall pick still serving a 25-game suspension without pay, Edwards said life in the FedExForum seemed to have been sucked dry.

“The fans was dead. I’ve never played in Memphis like this. This is my first time being in Memphis and not having the crowd into the game. So it’s kind of hard to get into it...I was surprised. They usually be amped up. I’m guessing because Ja out, probably," Edwards said, according to Grizzlies beat writer Jonah Dylan.

Aside from Morant, the team has Steven Adams out for the season, following a knee surgery. Marcus Smart is also out with a foot injury and is expected to return by the end of December.

Derrick Rose has been in and out of the roster. Other players currently on the Grizzlies' injured list are Xavier Tillman, Jake LaRavia, Luke Kennard and Brandon Clarke.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves keep the Memphis Grizzlies winless at home

The Grizzlies regular season-record stands at 3-13, with them yet to win on their home court. Anthony Edwards provided the Timberwolves with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

He was helped by Karl-Anthony Towns who had 18 points and eight boards in just 26 minutes of playing time. Apart from him, Mike Conley tallied a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists.

In a losing effort, the Grizzlies had Jaren Jackson Jr. limited to only 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Santi Aldama too chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies are now on a four-game losing streak and they will be hosting the Utah Jazz next on Nov. 29. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves(12-4) host the OKC Thunder(11-5) on Nov. 28.