"Activating beast mode": NBA fans turn emotional after seeing Derrick Rose shine vs. Suns

Memphis Grizzlies veteran Derrick Rose impressed in a vintage display against the Phoenix Suns during their NBA In-Season Tournament clash. His experience and leadership is much needed for the Memphis Grizzlies, with Ja Morant out until December.

Coming off the bench, Rose logged in almost 22 minutes and was the team's best guard, scoring 17 points on an accurate 8-of-9 from the field. His performance was the silver lining in the Grizzlies blowout loss against the Suns, 89-110.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter are raving about it.

"Actvating beast mode," captioned @Lanray_hoover

The former league MVP that made a huge impact in the league carved his name with the Chicago Bulls. Some fans see him channeling that version coming off the bench.

Of course, some just like to see Rose just do well in whatever stage of career he is in.

At 35 years old, Derrick Rose is at the tail end of his career and one fan compares him to 'Uncle Drew' from the eponymous basketball comedy movie.

Of course, the internet reactions won't be complete without Derrick Rose's detractors

Former teammate bares why Derrick Rose-led Bulls did not succeed

When people talk about Derrick Rose, most will go back to his glory days with the Chicago Bulls. During that time, his team was a legitimate threat to the dominance of the 'Heatles' in the NBA Eastern Conference.

However, Rose was teamed up with a young Jimmy Butler. Years later and proving himself as a winner against the Miami Heat, Butler assessed why their time with the Chicago Bulls was not able to bring a championship.

"I don't think guys had different visions on what it took to win. I don't think everybody was on the same page, truthfully, for what guys' roles was going to be," Butler said to CSN Chicago. "That's what it came down to, to tell the truth. I think that you look at the talent each individual had, everybody wanted to show how good they could be on any given night."

Coming off his MVP year in 2011, Rose had a 22-year-old Jimmy Butler as his rookie. At that time, their notable teammates were Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer, Kyle Korver, Joakim Noah, JC Watson, Ober Asik and 33-year-old Richard Hamilton.

In seven seasons with the Chicago Bulls between 2008 to 2016, Derrick Rose averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 406 games.