"The first three words gave me a heart attack": Bucks' fans anxious after Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'Thank You' tweet sparks departure rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee Bucks fans a scare with his latest social media post, as the two-time MVP thanked Bucks fans in the city. However, his posts across his social media start with "Milwaukee, THANK YOU," which players often post after they leave a team. Taking to his social media, Antetokounmpo wrote:

"Milwaukee, THANK YOU! This season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I promise you we will get back to where we belong and they’re going to give us our damn flowers,"

Reacting to the post, some of the fans said that Antetokounmpo made them nervous:

"I thought the thank you meant you were leaving," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Almost thought you were leaving Champ."

"I thought the thank you meant you were going," wrote another.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote that the post almost gave him a cardiac arrest.

"The first three words gave me a heart attack," a fan wrote.

"I almost thought this was a goodbye," said another fan.

However, there were also some fans on social media who were making proposals for the MVP to come to their city and join the team.

"Major fan Giannis. Please come to Philly," a fan wrote.

"I love you Giannis. Come to the Timberwolves," wrote another fan.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win another title with the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks started the season being the title favorite after Damian Lillard joined Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, as the season progressed, the team faced several problems, especially in terms of balance the Jrue Holiday provided.

With Giannis and Lillard on the same team, their offense was expected to be supreme, but not only did their offense not meet expectations, their defense was one of the worst in the league. Moreover, once the playoffs started, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Lillard all had to deal with injuries.

However, the Bucks can use this offseason to build a game plan that maximizes both Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo's efficiency on the court. The Bucks have a real chance to rise and become the league's best team in offense. Moreover, under Doc Rivers, the team can also build their defensive identity and they have good pieces on the roster to do so.

The Bucks traded crucial pieces like Holiday and Grayson Allen and didn't bring back players like Cameron Payne, which left their roaster weaker. This offseason, the team can make right trades, that can not only improve the bench but also fit into Rivers' defensive system.

With a slightly better roster and a defensive identity around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have the potential to become a serious title contender.