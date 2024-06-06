"The future is still being written" - Kyrie Irving on the possibility of ending his career as a Maverick

Kyrie Irving opened up about his future with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Irving is intrigued by all the extensions given to head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison. He can see himself enjoying more years in Dallas as long as there's a great team put together.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Irving was asked about the possibility of retiring with the Mavericks. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal last summer with a player option worth $43.9 million for the 2025-26 NBA season. Irving said:

"The future is still being written, but I can tell you that with all the extensions that are going around with J-Kidd, Nico and potentially this summer with Luka, I don't mind being complimentary if we're gonna continue to put this band together and we have some great pieces around us.

"There's always those thoughts that will creep in of just what if, what could happen, you never know. I just like to let it play out and stay in the present moment, but I am enjoying my time here."

Kyrie Irving seemingly learned his lesson about committing ahead of the future and not staying in the present. Irving previously promised to stay with the Boston Celtics until he signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

It has been a tough journey for Irving since then with the COVID-19 vaccine issue to supporting an anti-Semitic film on social media. He's been through a lot in the past few years before looking like his old self with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Irving and the Mavs are four more wins away from raising the franchise's second championship banner. And it must be fate that brought the Celtics as their opponents in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving responds to LeBron James' recent comments

LeBron James made headlines ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals when he praised Kyrie Irving and admitted that he "missed" playing with the "most gifted player he has ever seen." Irving appreciated the comments from his former teammate, who will be a free agent once he opts out of his contract with the LA Lakers.

"Obviously, I'm in a different age, different place in my life. So is he," Irving told ESPN. "I think we both have been able to mature and really appreciate what we got a chance to accomplish. I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was a little bit younger.

"Now that I'm able to vocalize how I feel as a man, be comfortable in it, stand on my square, my beliefs, where I'm coming from, I feel like our relationship's different because of that now."

Irving and James won an NBA championship together in 2016 when they led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the greatest upset and comeback in NBA Finals history against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.