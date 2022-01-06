"The game of basketball is happy to have him back" - Kevin Durant gushes over Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving's strong return to the court

Kevin Durant is more than happy to have Kyrie Irving back with the Brooklyn Nets, even if it is just for the away games. Irving played his first game of the season against the Indiana Pacers and did not look rusty at all. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 129-121 in a high scoring game.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "The game of basketball is happy to have him back" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's return tonight "The game of basketball is happy to have him back" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's return tonight https://t.co/EuOTqLHOLQ

Bringing Kyrie Irving back means a lot less workload for Kevin Durant and James Harden. It also means that fans in the stadium, although supporting their home team, can witness moments of flair when Kyrie has the ball in his hands. Kevin Durant reflects on having Irving back, saying:

“It was amazing to have him out there. I mean, I just missed his presence in the locker room, his energy, his vibe around the team. And on top of that, his game is so beautiful. You know, it makes the game so much easier for everybody out there.”

In the 8-point victory, Kyrie Irving played 32 minutes and logged 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists. He was defensively active as well, recording three steals and a block. Kyrie Irving even made a buzzer beating shot to end the third quarter. His teammate Kevin Durant looked at ease in the presence of Kyrie as he recorded a strong night. Durant scored 39 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out seven assists in 42 minutes.

Kevin Durant had some high words of praise for Kyrie Irving in the post-game interview, saying:

“It was amazing to see him out on the floor again, crowd showed him so much love, teammates… you know, just the game of basketball is happy to have him back.”

Kyrie Irving's return gives Kevin Durant some added support

The difference Kyrie Irving could make was clearly evident, as the Pacers could not register a win despite a strong performance. Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Lance Stephenson, who is currently on a 10-day contract with the Pacers, scored 30 points off the bench. Kevin Durant then threw light on what Kyrie brings to the team, saying:

“He made the game so much more difficult for the Pacers, giving us a different attack, especially in the fourth quarter. We just need to keep building on this.”

Kyrie’s return was perfect as it snapped the Brooklyn Net’s three-game losing streak. Kevin Durant can now play a much more relaxed game, getting rested in spurts throughout the game. With Irving back, it also gives Steve Nash an option to try out different lineups and figure out a perfect fit prior to the playoffs. Nash now has another superstar he can rely on, giving Durant and Harden some flexibility.

SLAM @SLAMonline : @darenscarberry) First look at Kyrie. NJ's own is back. ( First look at Kyrie. NJ's own is back. (🎥: @darenscarberry) https://t.co/6uTwZ18N8z

Also Read Article Continues below

Kyrie will miss the next two home games before taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan 10th, 2022. The Brooklyn Nets have effectively improved their chances for title contention and will be determined to further their record. If the Net’s “Big Three” can stay healthy, they will be a major problem for opponents, predominantly based on their offensive capabilities.

Edited by Parimal