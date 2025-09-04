"The Giving Tree - By Steve Ballmer": Kevin Love dons the ultimate troll hat on Kawhi Leonard investigation with hilarious post

Kevin Love appears to be monitoring the Kawhi Leonard situation following an exposé regarding the LA Clippers possibly breaching the NBA salary cap rules. Love took to Instagram to drop another meme, which means fans could be in for a treat ahead of training camp. In an Instagram post, Love shared a clip of &quot;The Giving Tree&quot; written by Shel Silverstein. The part of the poem that the Utah Jazz veteran presented pertained to a boy wanting money from a tree, which in turn gave the boy fruits to sell and get his money. Love then captioned the post by seemingly taking a shot at Steve Ballmer, replacing Silverstein as the author of the iconic poem. &quot;The Giving Tree - By Steve Ballmer,&quot; Love wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo add more layers to his post, Kevin Love used Kendrick Lamar's &quot;Money Trees&quot; hit from his &quot;Good Kid, M.A.A.D City&quot; album for the cover photo of his Instagram post. It was another way to troll Kawhi Leonard, Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers. The post prompted fans and other basketball personalities to comment, anticipating more from Love. The former Miami Heat forward made headlines back in February when he took over social media. He began posting memes on his Instagram during the entire Jimmy Butler trade saga. It captivated not just fans, but also fellow players like LeBron James, who commented with laugh emojis. Butler even liked posts made by Love, who ended the saga after his former teammate was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline. LA Clippers deny report on alleged $28 million Kawhi Leonard endorsementIn a statement on social media, the LA Clippers denied the report about Steve Ballmer allegedly paying Kawhi Leonard $28 million to be an endorser of Aspiration. It was a company funded by Ballmer and was established as a tree-planting service, hence the references made by Kevin Love. Leonard's position was allegedly a &quot;no-show job&quot; revealed by a former Aspiration employee to Pablo Torre on a YouTube show. The company is now bankrupt, though it was alleged by the former employee that Ballmer and the Clippers used it to bypass the salary cap rules.Bleacher Report @BleacherReportLINKNBA is investigating allegations stemming from a @PabloTorre report that the Clippers and Steve Ballmer circumvented the league's salary cap by paying Kawhi Leonard for a job with no responsibilities, per @ShamsCharania Clippers have denied the allegations.The NBA is now investigating the matter, with the Clippers releasing a statement denying the accusations made by a former Aspiration employee. One of Aspiration's co-founders pleaded guilty to fraud last month.