"The goat Gus Johnson is calling the Celtics game"- NBA fans are going nuts for the college basketball commentator

Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game has a little bit more color to it with Gus Johnson doing play-by-play commentating. One of college football and college basketball’s most recognizable voices is calling some of the playoff games for TNT.

Fans appreciated Johnson’s distinctly clear and animated voice, adding excitement to the crucial game between the two traditional Eastern Conference playoff rivals:

“The goat Gus Johnson is calling the Celtics game”

(Kevin) @ProlificKevin ‍ The goat Gus Johnson is calling the Celtics game The goat Gus Johnson is calling the Celtics game 😮‍💨

theScore @theScore



Gus Johnson calling playoff basketball. 🥹 Gus Johnson calling playoff basketball. 🥹🔥https://t.co/QNDkqTOQLo

. @CelticsFor2022 @WorldWideWob Gus Johnson call late at night knowing I gotta be somewhere early tmmrw @WorldWideWob Gus Johnson call late at night knowing I gotta be somewhere early tmmrw https://t.co/ynTzOcCNVN

Jordan Go-Kart⚜️ @J_Kartch Gus Johnson could make me care about any event. everything is more fun with him on the call. Gus Johnson could make me care about any event. everything is more fun with him on the call.

X - Clutch BBALL TV @clutchbballtv Hold up is that gus johnson commentating this game? I’m unmuting my tv Hold up is that gus johnson commentating this game? I’m unmuting my tv https://t.co/cm2a5Gj4oh

Ivan Avramović @iavramovic I am genuinely happy that Gus Johnson is calling a national NBA broadcast I am genuinely happy that Gus Johnson is calling a national NBA broadcast

Hudson @Hbennett3223 Give Gus Johnson every single NBA on TNT game please. Give Gus Johnson every single NBA on TNT game please.

Nick (boston sports enjoyer) @nickdelpizzahut OMG GUS JOHNSON CALLING THE CELTICS GAME OMG GUS JOHNSON CALLING THE CELTICS GAME https://t.co/zvgoq59IJe

Gus Johnson started calling postseason games for TNT in 2022. He was already on hand last weekend for Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Denver Nuggets first-round series. Johnson worked with former NBA player Greg Anthony in the said game.

Johnson is arguably Fox Network's biggest star when it comes to play-by-play commentating. He's been the voice behind some of college football's most iconic plays since 2011 and 2013 for basketball.

Some fans are so thrilled with the former CBS commentator lending his voice to the NBA playoffs that they'd watch games just to hear him.

TNT will also handle national TV coverage of two games on Wednesday night. Gus Johnson could be commentating on either the LA Lakers versus Memphis Grizzlies matchup or the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings tussle.

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are giving Gus Johnson and basketball fans a good show

Gus Johnson was impressed with the way Trae Young opened Game 5 in front of a hostile TD Garden crowd. Facing elimination, the Hawks got off to a great start behind Young's nearly unstoppable foray inside the paint. He dissected Boston's defense with floaters, passes and the occasional jump shot.

As "Ice Trae" started to miss, Jaylen Brown took over. Brown's 23 first-half points carried the Boston Celtics to a 66-58 lead. The All-Star guard made 10-13 shots, including 2-3 from behind the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon, the Boston Celtics' Sixth Man of the Year winner, backed him up with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in just 16 minutes.

Johnson also noted Jayson Tatum's big-game struggles. "JT" has hit just 3-11 field goal attempts and has missed all five of his three-pointers. He only has eight points, but has five rebounds and four assists.

Tatum also had a poor shooting night in Game 4 but was crucial down the stretch along with Jaylen Brown. Boston will be hoping both will have their shooting touch if the game comes down to a back-and-forth thriller.

The Atlanta Hawks are playing without the suspended Dejounte Murray. "Baby Boy's" been forced to sit out for verbally abusing and bumping a referee after a heartbreaking Hawks Game 4 loss.

Saddiq Bey has helped in the scoring column without Murray. He had 12 points in the first half already.

Boston Celtics fans want this to be a rout, but Gus Johnson's playcalling may just add more fun to their night. As long as the Celtics move on to the next series, they should be regaled with Johnson's play-by-play excellence.

