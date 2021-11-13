“The Golden State Warriors were better when Wiseman went down” - Kendrick Perkins gives his take on the James Wiseman situation, saying that the Warriors are better off without the young center

James Wiseman has had an injury-riddled start to his NBA career, as he has featured in only 39 games since his debut in 2020. Lately, there has been much debate going on about Wiseman's fit with the Warriors. Kendrick Perkins is the latest to chime in with his take on the situation, saying the Warriors have been better off without Wiseman on the floor.

The second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft was picked ahead of the likes of Lamelo Ball. That's because the Warriors thought he would fit better into their system due to their desperate need for a reliable center. Wiseman's elite athleticism, daunting size and length, made him the ideal fit as both a defensive anchor and a pick-and-roll man with the ability to pop out.

Especially with a superstar guard like Stephen Curry handling the ball, Wiseman was expected to get plenty of open looks. However, that has not been the case, as he saw very little floor time with Curry before getting injured. The Warriors seemed much better with the more experienced Kevon Looney in their starting lineup, who knew the system and stuck to his role.

NBA analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins was the latest to give his take on the Wiseman situation. Perkins feels the Warriors are better off playing Looney at center rather than sticking with James Wiseman. Here's what he said in an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today:

" The Golden State Warriors were better off when Wiseman went down. They actually were better with Looney in the lineup. Here's the thing, I know the ceiling is bright for Wiseman, but let's not act like him and Steve Kerr were not on the same page last year."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



“The Golden State Warriors were better when Wiseman went down.” @Rjeff24 believes James Wiseman is a key player for the Warriors, but @KendrickPerkins disagrees 😅“The Golden State Warriors were better when Wiseman went down.” .@Rjeff24 believes James Wiseman is a key player for the Warriors, but @KendrickPerkins disagrees 😅“The Golden State Warriors were better when Wiseman went down.” https://t.co/RTWybb6YHJ

In James Wiseman's defense, he was 19 and mostly injured, giving him very little time to get used to the Warriors' system and build chemistry with his teammates. Few players come out of the gate firing on all cylinders in their rookie season. So only time will tell if James Wiseman can live up to his true potential.

He should eventually get the chance to prove that with the Warriors at some point this season.

Can James Wiseman prove his doubters wrong and be a key cog for the Warriors this season?

Golden State Warriors Media Day

James Wiseman came into the league as a star prospect with a high ceiling that had the potential to be a superstar in the league. Wiseman had the opportunity many youngsters in the league would love to have. That's because he was placed on a roster featuring future first-ballot Hall-of-Famers who played in a proven system that had won multiple championships.

Things were looking up for the youngster, but eventually took a different turn. The young center struggled to find his groove initially, and just when things were getting better he suffered an injury that has kept him on the sidelines. The Warriors have gone from strength to strength, with Looney replacing Wiseman, leading to doubts about Wiseman's future with the organization.

James Wiseman averaged an unimpressive 11.5 points, 0.9 blocks, 0.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 39 games. These stats nowhere near reflect his potential. He will have a massive chip on his shoulder and will be itching to get back on the court to prove himself.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here are the highlights from what's probably James Wiseman's best half as a professional to this point. Attacked the glass, head on swivel for passes, used in more conducive high screen action by Kerr -- 11 points, 10 rebounds, 1 big time block. Here are the highlights from what's probably James Wiseman's best half as a professional to this point. Attacked the glass, head on swivel for passes, used in more conducive high screen action by Kerr -- 11 points, 10 rebounds, 1 big time block. https://t.co/psfnJ1uGli

With the Warriors in championship mode, it's now or never for him before they use Wiseman as a trade bait to get a more impactful player. James Wiseman has the ability, skills and potential to play a huge role, but will have to put his head down and work towards that.

