"The graphic might pop up and say the Warriors" - Richard Jefferson makes a bold prediction on potential Western Conference finals result

The top four seeded teams in the West are in the Conference semi-finals. The Phoenix Suns will go up against the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. A Warriors-Suns Conference finals seems to be on the cards.

Richard Jefferson, on ESPN's "NBA Countdown," sounded off his top contender to win the Western Conference:

"The graphic might pop up and say the Warriors, but I'm gonna say the Suns. It's rare that we go across the board and understand when they've been comparing this Golden State Warriors team to the '15 team or the '16 team, you're forgetting these large athletic wings they used to have.

"Andre Iguodala in his prime, Livingston in his prime, Harrison Barnes, 6-foot-7, they just had so much versatility...all thing being equal if Devin Booker can get to Devin Booker status...it is very close"

Jalen Rose, too, picked the Suns over Golden State should they meet in the Western Conference finals:

"Devin Booker came back last night, Mikal Bridges doesn't miss a game, locks down on D, now he developed his game, he catching off screens, he shooting threes, he knocking down multiple positions...and Ayton, who didn't get a max contract but is still their anchor, is going to be a difference maker when they play a team like Golden State "

The Phoenix Suns finished at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 67-15. The Dubs finished in third seed with a regular-season record of 53-29. The teams are tied in the regular-season series at two apiece.

How much of a disadvantage do the Warriors bear if they go small?

Stephen Curry in Game 2

The new "death lineup" in the Bay Area comprises of Draymond Green, and possibly the greatest backcourt there has ever been: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The inclusion of guard Jordan Poole and forward Andrew Wiggins adds to both their offensive and defensive prowess.

The glaring question is this: the most effective lineup for the Warriors so far in the playoffs hardly boasts any size. So how do they deal with teams like the Suns, the Bucks or the Celtics?

For a very long time, the answer has been balance. During the 2015-16 run, Golden State put up big-man Andrew Bogut in the paint, the designated rim-protector and put up long wing defenders Iguodala and Barnes at the perimeter.

But right now, Golden State lacks these pieces. How they deal with these lapses will decide their championship run this season.

Edited by Arnav