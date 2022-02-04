"The great ones step up to criticism" - Shaquille O'Neal on his exchange with Ben Simmons, and his critique of the controversial star

The Shaquille O'Neal and Ben Simmons back-and-forth is apparently deeper than everyone thought. After Shaq took some serious shots at the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers point guard, the latter evidently sent the NBA legend a DM.

The Inside the NBA crew were analyzing the scheduled games when the topic landed on Shaquille O'Neal and Ben Simmons' Instagram correspondence. Shaq previously made it known in an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq that the Australian basketball star sent him a direct message.

Here was Shaq’s reasoning behind Simmons' severe tongue-lashing:

“We criticized them because we got criticized. And for the great ones, the great ones step up to criticism.”

Unlike his heated rant, though, O'Neal's explanation was incredibly calm and composed. He said:

“Imma back off as an LSU brother, imma back off. I wish him well. I wish he makes the best decision for him. We both went to LSU, we both have been in the NBA. We talk smack, we do that, we argue. Like when I say something, you have permission to come back.”

The former LA Lakers big man said he respected Ben Simmons and would not divulge details of the conversation. He also stressed that it was nothing personal and that he ripped into the 24-year-old star guard only because it was what he felt like doing at the time. O'Neal added:

“Coz with me it ain’t personal… If you don’t like it, holler at me. He hollered… He told me something today and I have to be sensitive with what he said… I’m gonna respect him.”

Earlier in the season, Shaquille O'Neal lambasted Ben Simmons after seeing Joel Embiid dominate opponents. Shaq sang Embiid’s praises due to how the 76ers’ All-Star center turned criticisms into something positive. O’Neal and fellow Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley previously and regularly called out the Cameroonian basketball star earlier in his career.

However, Embiid’s MVP-level play this season seems to be wasted due to Simmons’ hold out. O'Neal said on the show:

“The difference between (Embiid) & his soft partner is he can take criticism without being a crybaby... Great players step up to the criticism & perform. So this other guy, I don't respect him. I would get rid of him.”

Will Shaquille O'Neal actually cut Ben Simmons some slack?

Shaquille O'Neal has said that his lambasting of Simmons was nothing personal. [Photo: The Liberty Line]

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most outspoken people on TV. Whether or not he keeps his word about Ben Simmons remains to be seen, particularly if the Philadelphia 76ers really struggle. His respect could only go so far until the next time he sees Embiid toiling in futility, especially against the stacked Eastern Conference.

The trade deadline is also fast-approaching and Simmons' standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers could send the franchise back to the drawing board. The point guard's name continues to be a hot topic as the mid-year trading season inches closer to an end.

