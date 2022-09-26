“The greatest players … Are in that zone of championships” - 5x NBA All-Star reveals he thinks about greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan while talking about potentially winning a fifth ring

Klay Thompson will join an elite company if he wins a championship with the Golden State Warriors this NBA season. It will be his fifth time lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are some legends to have achieved this milestone.

At a recent press conference, Thompson said he thinks about these superstars when considering the possibility of winning his fifth ring. The Warriors sharpshooter said (via Clutch Points):

"I think about it all the time. I think of Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kobe (Bryant)... Gosh five championships... Kareem got six. Scottie (Pippen), Mike (Michael Jordan).

"The greatest players to ever play are in that zone of championships ... It's kind of mind boggling to think that we have that kind of opportunity. We're gonna seize it. I can feel it."

Klay Thompson made a triumphant return to the court last season. Despite staying on the sidelines for two and a half years, Thompson contributed to the Warriors' championship win in June.

The team will likely get off to a strong start with him available for the Golden State Warriors' season opener. A season-long run alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green could help Thompson return to form.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors delivered on their promise during the 2022-23 NBA season

Klay Thompson predicted the Golden State Warriors' fate at the start of the last NBA season. He believed it was a championship-or-bust situation after they started 15-2 with him on the sidelines.

"We are now the type of team where it’s championship or bust," he told reporters.

"We're 15-2. It's a great indicator. Our defense is top-three in the league along with our offense. And I'm not even out there yet. Think about that. Really think about that," said Thompson (via Bleacher Report).

The Warriors were far from being considered favorites. After their 2019 NBA Finals loss, Thompson's injury and Kevin Durant's departure led many to believe the Warriors' dominance was over. Not many predicted the Dubs to win another championship with their current core.

However, they turned the tables around by winning their fourth chip in eight years. Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will hope to replicate their success and win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2018.

