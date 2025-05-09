"The guy is freaking Wolverine" - Shams Charania floored by Anthony Edwards’ LeBron-esque grit after injury scare

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards surprised the fans in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star guard sustained an injury in the second quarter and was helped off the court to the locker room. His absence was bad news for the Wolves since he's the most important player on the team.

However, he returned after halftime and had an even better outing in the final two quarters. Edwards scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half. His return in the game gave Minnesota a significant push to finish the game with a 117-93 victory.

On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania likened the Wolves star to the fictional Marvel character Wolverine for his ability to brush off his ankle injury. Additionally, the reporter also saw a bit of LeBron James in Edwards.

“The guy is a freaking Wolverine,” Charania said. “I don’t know if it’s this LeBron James-esque ability that he has. He can have an ankle tweak, any body part will feel like he just sprained it, and he’s just able to come back."

After the game, the former Georgia star credited the team's vice president of medical operations and performance, David Hines. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Hines guided Ant through a series of modalities to test the ankle. McMenamin wrote that Edwards' ankle has been through treatment since Game 1 of the first round against the LA Lakers.

Anthony Edwards' co-star, Julius Randle, commented on how resilient the star shooting guard is after the game.

"He's one of the more resilient people that I know," Randle told ESPN. "Nothing holds him down. He never misses games."

While Edwards was down, Randle took the chance to take over the game. He finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

LeBron James has been a fan of Anthony Edwards' growth

Getting a compliment from one of the best players in the league is something special. That's what LeBron James did for Anthony Edwards in a recent clip from his podcast with Steve Nash, "Mind The Game." It's even more special since Edwards and the Wolves were the ones who ended James and the Lakers' season.

In the clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), the four-time NBA champion explained his interaction after Edwards eliminated them in the postseason.

"I think that moment for me is like, you know, understanding and recognizing the next generation," James said. "Someone who can do it and be great for a long time in our league."

For James, he doesn't just want Anthony Edwards to make the conference finals or the NBA Finals. He wants the star to continue to improve.

