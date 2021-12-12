“The hardest part is the mental side of understanding where he’s trying to score” – Matisse Thybulle outlines the challenges of guarding Steph Curry

Matisse Thybulle basked in the limelight on Saturday (December 11) after playing some stellar defense on Steph Curry.

Thybulle limited the 33-year-old to just 3-of-14 from downtown versus the Philadelphia 76ers and was the hero in his side’s 102-93 win against the Golden State Warriors. The 24-year-old’s defense prevented Steph Curry from going past Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record, with Curry still needing seven triples to overtake Allen.

StatMuse @statmuse



(h/t Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) https://t.co/Bd5taDofua

After the game, Matisse Thybulle was repeatedly asked what it took to guard Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter of all time. When asked about the physical and mental challenges of going one-on-one against the Warriors star, Thybulle replied:

“The physical part is the easy part I guess… The hardest part is the mental side of understanding where he's trying to score, how they’re trying to get him open, not falling asleep on plays. Because he is one of these players who off the ball can just lull you to sleep and before you know it, he's wide open shooting a 3.”

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann Thybulle on guarding Steph Curry: "The physical part is easy... The hardest part is the mental side of understanding where he's trying to score, not falling asleep on plays. He can just lull you to sleep and before you know it, he's wide open shooting a 3." Thybulle on guarding Steph Curry: "The physical part is easy... The hardest part is the mental side of understanding where he's trying to score, not falling asleep on plays. He can just lull you to sleep and before you know it, he's wide open shooting a 3." https://t.co/F7YuypvTZM

Thybulle was also asked what he specifically remembered about guarding Steph Curry every minute that he was out on the floor. He replied:

“It’s hard to even say because you kind of blackout to a certain degree. Like I see, it’s just every play… it was being in the moment for every moment. Following him, trailing him and just trying to wreak as much havoc, make it as uncomfortable as possible for him.”

The Australian added:

“I don’t remember enough of the game to give you an honest opinion of how I think I did. I’m just really happy that he didn’t break the record at least against us. I hope he breaks it at some point.”

Steve Kerr praises Matisse Thybulle for defensive effort against Steph Curry

Matisse Thybulle limited Steph Curry to just 18 points and allowed the Golden State Warriors superstar just one three-point shot while he guarded him.

The seven-time All-Star made his other two three-point shots while Thybulle was on the bench taking a break. The Philadelphia 76ers star's defense won him admiration from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr said of Thybulle:

“I give Thybulle credit. I thought he was fantastic defensively. He is a rare combination of length, athleticism and brains. He did as good a job on Steph as anyone I’ve seen in a long time.”

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Matisse Thybulle: “He did as good a job on Steph as anyone I’ve seen in a long time.” Steve Kerr on Matisse Thybulle: “He did as good a job on Steph as anyone I’ve seen in a long time.” https://t.co/prkZAoCMEm

Matisse Thybulle’s stifling defense restricted Steph Curry to one of his worst shooting performances this season. Not only that, it also played a pivotal role in limiting the Golden State Warriors to a season-low 93 points.

Also Read Article Continues below

StatMuse @statmuse Four of the 10 worst shooting performances by Steph Curry in his career have come this season (min 20 FGA):



4-21 (19.0%) vs Suns in November

5-21 (23.8%) vs Lakers in October

7-28 (25.0%) vs Spurs in December

6-20 (30.0%) vs 76ers tonight Four of the 10 worst shooting performances by Steph Curry in his career have come this season (min 20 FGA):4-21 (19.0%) vs Suns in November5-21 (23.8%) vs Lakers in October7-28 (25.0%) vs Spurs in December6-20 (30.0%) vs 76ers tonight https://t.co/7P3xzGBQ1l

Edited by Anantaajith Ra