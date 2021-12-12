“When everyone is anticipating a big moment he never meets it” – Kendrick Perkins throws shade at Steph Curry for lacking clutch mentality

Kendrick Perkins had something to say about Steph Curry’s ordinary shooting night in the Golden State Warriors matchup versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Perkins’ comments came after Curry endured a 6-of-20 shooting performance, where he went 3-of-14 from downtown, losing yet another opportunity to overtake Ray Allen on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list.

Curry’s underwhelming performance (18 points, three turnovers) contributed to the 93-102 loss that the Golden State Warriors suffered on the road in Philadelphia.

Sharing his thoughts about Steph Curry, Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to suggest that the 33-year-old superstar can’t handle the expectations of breaking Ray Allen’s record.

Perkins tweeted:

“Steph got Game 7 Syndrome!! When everyone is anticipating a big moment he never meets it. I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to hear Doc’s pregame speech! Best win of the season for the 76ers. Who needs Simmons when you got Thybulle! Carry the hell on...”

Perkins’ comment definitely alludes to Curry’s inability to get past Allen’s historic landmark with a bang. However, it could also possibly refer to Curry’s poor shooting at the end of Game 7 in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors guard struggled to score in the last seven minutes of that historic game. The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, overcame a 1-3 deficit to ultimately win the series 4-3.

Steph Curry also failed to help the Golden State Warriors land a spot in the 2021 Playoffs. His team lost two successive games – to the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies – in the play-in tournament.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors now sits six triples behind Ray Allen’s all-time record

Having made three long-range splashes versus Philadelphia, Steph Curry now needs seven triples to overtake Ray Allen.

Curry currently has 2967 three-pointers to Allen’s 2973 career long-range shots. He will have the opportunity to go past Allen as the Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip with visits to Indiana and New York on Monday and Tuesday.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steph goes 3-14 from deep in the Warriors' loss to the Sixers



He now sits six behind Ray Allen for the all-time NBA 3PM record ⏱ Steph goes 3-14 from deep in the Warriors' loss to the SixersHe now sits six behind Ray Allen for the all-time NBA 3PM record ⏱ https://t.co/KjqAaZo0bV

It was Matisse Thybulle’s excellent defense on Steph Curry that limited the seven-time All-Star to just three triples in the game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry was able to knock down two three-point shots in the first half of the game when Thybulle was given a breather by Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers.

Even as Steph Curry struggled to get the W for the Golden State Warriors, Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to victory with 26 points and nine rebounds. Embiid’s efforts were complemented by other Philly starters, namely Tobias Harris (16 points, nine rebounds) and Tyrese Maxey (14 points).

Steph Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, endured a rough shooting game, going 0-of-3 from downtown. However, he still managed to get to double figures (10 points).

