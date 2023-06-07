"The Hawks are a poverty franchise" - Trae Young deleting all traces of Atlanta from his Instagram sparks rumors among NBA fans

Trae Young is recognized as one of the best point guards playing in the NBA right now. However, after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, he has struggled to reach that in the following postseason runs.

After a subpar first-round performance against the Miami Heat last year, Trae Young bounced back in the Hakws' first-round matchup against the Celtics this year. Young averaged 29.2 points (40.3% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) and 10.2 assists.

Months after the Hawks' first-round exit, Trae Young removed any details or information associated with the Atlanta Hawks organization on Instagram.

This eventually led to some hilarious reactions from NBA fans on Twitter.

brandon @HBrandon08 @HawksMuse @GAFollowers He does this every summer lmao. He just refreshes his feed every offseason @HawksMuse @GAFollowers He does this every summer lmao. He just refreshes his feed every offseason https://t.co/BKz2F1iSRO

FAKEASSANT 🗯 @FAKEASSANT @GAFollowers Nooooo, and I just got a jersey, see that’s why I don’t buy jerseys because of this @GAFollowers Nooooo, and I just got a jersey, see that’s why I don’t buy jerseys because of this

Roy Harris 💨 @Brotha2ThaNite @GAFollowers 🤣Calm down. Tweets like this is working right into his plan… drawing people to his page… then right to his new podcast. @GAFollowers 🤣Calm down. Tweets like this is working right into his plan… drawing people to his page… then right to his new podcast.

Some NBA Fans said that this is what Trae Young usually does in the offseason.

Terrence Boswell @Willybosco14 @GAFollowers He does this every off season. As a refresher for the next. Nothing to see here @GAFollowers He does this every off season. As a refresher for the next. Nothing to see here

The Atlanta Hawks had their own refresher of sorts when they hired Quin Snyder on February 26. The Hawks fired Nate McMillan after three seasons, despite leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

Heading into this season, the franchise had high expectations for their team after acquiring Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Considering the number of picks the Hawks traded to the Spurs to get Murray on a Hawks jersey, the experiment did not meet expectations.

The franchise felt that the players needed a new voice in the locker room as they struggled to return to where they were two seasons ago.

Even with a new coach in Quin Snyder, it will still take some time before the team fully hits its stride as a unit. Young's continuous growth will prove pivotal in the upcoming season, alongside an entire offseason of preparation time for Quin Snyder.

Trae Young finished the 2022-23 regular season averaging 26.2 ppg (43.0% shooting, including 33.5% from 3-point range) and 10.2 rebounds. He averaged his lowest shooting percentage since his rookie season.

Looking back on Trae Young's comments after losing the first-round series to the Boston Celtics

After the Game 6 loss, Young spoke to the media to address what to expect next season.

"I want to be looked at as a team that can win a championship," Young said. "I don't just want to be seen in the picture or in the running. I want to come into the season as a team that people look at that can win or got a chance. I trust those guys, [Landry] Fields and Quin [Snyder]. That's my whole focus and my mindset, and that's just the plan too."

With a new coach and a full offseason to prepare, Trae Young and the Hawks should be a much different basketball team heading into next season.

