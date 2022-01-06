“The King somehow stays the King” - Nick Wright says he will pick LeBron James in year 19 over Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a crucial playoff series

LeBron James has been one of the standout performers so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. He has put on a show despite being 37 and playing in his 19th year. Unfortunately, his brilliance has not resulted in victories for the LA Lakers.

Last night, the Lakers won their third consecutive game, and LeBron James put on a show in the clutch. He finished with a game-high 31 points, adding five rebounds and five assists.

On First Things First with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Jenna Wolfe and Kevin Wildes, they discussed the Lakers win over the Sacramento Kings and LeBron James trash-talking the bench. According to Nick, it was a reminder that he is still the King in year 19.

"This was a reminder, and it was a reminder of this. So, there was a point early in the year when LeBron got hurt, and I was like 'oh boy! Am I going to have to retool the player pyramid? Where Giannis is 1, and then there's LeBron and KD right beneath him. Is LeBron going to have to drop?' And the answer is, no I'm not."

"It's a reminder that LeBron still has an argument that if you were to pick any player in the league for a series or a game, that somehow it's still him."

"It's a reminder, Wildes, that in year 19, where the most points ever scored for a game in year 19 was Kareem at 14 a game, and LeBron is currently second in the league in scoring, at nearly 29 a game, that the King somehow stays the King."

It has been incredible to watch LeBron James perform at this level this late in his career. In the past month, he has by far been the best player in the league, averaging 30.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

LeBron James' longevity helps his case in the GOAT debate

There is still no clear winner in the GOAT debate as fans cannot make up their minds between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. MJ's scoring and perfect run in the playoffs has been a major argument in his favor. However, LeBron's overall play in the areas of rebounding, assists, steals, etc., has helped his case in the debate.

Although Jordan played till he was 39, he did not have the same level of impact LeBron has had on this Lakers team. The Lakers are currently in the play-in bracket but are starting to play better, especially with LeBron taking on a new role as the center.

Against the Kings last night, LeBron had a message after hitting a clutch layup and getting the and-1 call. He let everyone know he was a problem, as he celebrated the basket with some choice words directed at the Kings bench.

LeBron is currently the second-best scorer this season behind the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and is averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

If the Lakers continue on their impressive form, they could become championship contenders once again, especially since we know how vicious a healthy LeBron can get during the playoffs.

