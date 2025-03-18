"The Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court" - Tracy Morgan comically shares health update after courtside mishap at MSG

Celebrity and die-hard basketball fan Tracy Morgan was among the stars in attendance inside Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks took down the Miami Heat on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan had a medical emergency, cutting short his NBA experience.

Morgan puked on the MSG floor, which caused a delay in the play. The comedian and actor has since spoken about his current condition, saying that he suffered a bout of food poisoning in an Instagram update on Tuesday.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!,” Morgan wrote, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

Tracy Morgan even quipped about the Knicks being undefeated, with him throwing up on the floor as they defeated the Heat handily, 116-95.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks,” he added.

More than the puking, Morgan also suffered a bloody nose as he was escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair with a towel on his face.

Now 56, Tracy Morgan rose to fame with his guest roles on Saturday Night Live shows. Like other celebrities, such as Spike Lee, the comedian has been a fixture at Knicks games.

Knicks’ guard Josh Hart extends his well wishes to Tracy Morgan after public emergency

New York Knicks’ do-it-all guard Josh Hart was among the first to extend his good wishes to Tracy Morgan after seeing him be carried out of the floor in the game against the Heat.

In an interview with the media after the game, Hart recognized Morgan’s Knicks fandom before praying for his speedy recovery.

“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan…Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety,” Hart said.

Hart registered 12 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 29 minutes of playing time against the Heat. The win improved the New York's record to 43-24 who stayed as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, per ESPN's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks will have to brace through the rest of the regular season as All-Star Jalen Brunson is expected to miss action until early April. This means that the Knicks must finish the season strong without their best player to secure a home-court advantage in the playoffs.

