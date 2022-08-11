“The last time they did, they smoked everybody” - Max Kellerman questions the potential of a healthy LeBron James and a healthy 8x All-Star for the Lakers

The LA Lakers have not essentially improved their squad but are relying on the contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While Max Kellerman recognizes the duo's incredible talent, his skepticism is about their health, especially concerning AD.

Throughout the offseason, the Lakers have emphasized how much they will be utilizing Davis. According to recent reports, they will run their offense through him.

The front office and coaching staff believe a healthy Davis will help their championship cause. To an extent, that has impacted their approach to acquiring players this offseason.

On ESPN's "This Just In," Kellerman and Tim Bontemps discussed the Lakers' 2022-23 season. The debate was whether the Lakers will win 45 or more games.

Although Bontemps believes it will be difficult, Kellerman does not think a healthy James and AD should be written off.

"People who just write them off that way are saying AD is done as a 60-plus game a year player. He was always injured a lot. But usually 62 games a season, something like this, then recently not even 40.

"If AD gets into 62 games and LeBron gets into 68 games 65 games, the last time they did that, they smoked everybody. (Denver's Nikola) Jokic and Jamal Murray were no match for them. No match."

After several attempts to acquire Kyrie Irving, the Lakers' unwillingness to include a second first-round pick has halted their efforts. Meanwhile, they have filled their roster with rotation players.

Although they rectified last year's mistake by getting younger, the level of talent on the roster might not provide enough support for the Big Three.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis won the NBA title in their last healthy season

(L-R) Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Quinn Cook of the LA Lakers pose during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony.

The Lakers have not had a successful season in the last two years, mainly because of injury problems.

They were expected to defend their 2020 title but were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round in 2021.

LeBron James: 266

Miami Heat: 216

Boston Celtics: 212

San Antonio Spurs: 207

Golden State Warriors: 157

Los Angeles Lakers: 154

Cleveland Cavaliers: 152



Davis believes that the outcome of that series would have been different if he was healthy. The Lakers had a 2-1 lead, but with AD getting injured in Game 3, they then lost three straight in the series.

The last time Davis played more than 40 games was in 2020, and the Lakers won the championship. AD played 62 regular-season games and every playoff game leading to the title.

The Lakers are positive the duo of James and Davis can replicate their 2020 success. Both have been working out this offseason and are determined to usher in a new-look Lakers next season.

