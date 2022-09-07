"The last time we saw you, you were outplayed by Jayson Tatum" - NBA analyst explains why Kevin Durant did not get 99 overall rating for NBA 2K23

Kevin Durant went on Twitter to express his displeasure with his overall rating for NBA 2K23. Durant was only given an overall of 96, which is among the highest in the game. An NBA analyst has called out the Brooklyn Nets superstar to explain why he didn't get an overall rating of 99.

On "The Odd Couples" podcast on Fox Sports, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discussed Durant's latest rant. Broussard believes the former MVP did not deserve a rating of 99, as he was outplayed by Jayson Tatum in the playoffs.

"I can give KD an explanation," Broussard said. "I say this with all due respect to KD. The last time we saw you, you got outplayed by Jayson Tatum, and Jayson Tatum got a 93. It's as simple as that. I'm not saying Tatum should have been higher than KD. "

He continued:

"I don't have a problem with KD being a 96 along with those other great players, but that's it. That will dock you a few points, I imagine. That's a solid explanation. He hasn't gotten the Nets past the second round. They were just swept."

According 2Kratings.com, Giannis Antetokounmpo has the highest overall rating for this year's edition with 97. Kevin Durant is tied with Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Steph Curry for second place with 96. Luka Doncic has a 94 overall, while Jayson Tatum has a 93.

Durant expressed his disappointment on Twitter, noting that he should have had a 99 overall. He demanded an explanation from Ronnie Singh, famously known as Ronnie 2K, the Digital Marketing Director of 2K Sports.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Durant has been disappointed with his 2K ratings. The two-time champion was also unhappy with his 96 overall in last year's edition of NBA 2K.

"I work extremely hard. I can make shots from all over the floor," Durant said. "I'm a solid passe. I think I'm a great passer, a great rebounder. I pretty much do everything great. That's why I should be a 99."

Kevin Durant to remain with Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant dominated headlines this summer after requesting a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was linked with several teams, including the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. However, the Nets never received an offer they deemed good enough for their superstar.

The two parties eventually agreed to continue their partnership as they look to win a championship. The Nets will have Kyrie Irving for next season, with the NBA making the COVID-19 vaccine mandate less strict. Ben Simmons is also expected to contribute next season after undergoing back surgery this summer.

The Nets have reloaded their roster, adding players such as T.J. Warren, Royce O'Neal and Markieff Morris. Joe Harris will be fully healthy after an injury-plagued campaign last season. Steve Nash remains the coach, but the pressure is on him to deliver in his third year in Brooklyn.

