"The leader of spreading false news"- Dillon Brooks’ agent destroys Shams Charania for spreading fake information about the Grizzlies' star

Dillon Brooks has been causing a stir on social media following a report by Shams Charania that the team has no intention of re-signing him. Although Charania is a credible source in the NBA, it seems that Brooks might stay with the Grizzlies after all, and his representatives are not pleased with the reports.

Memphis Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole stated that both Brooks' agent and the Grizzlies organization are reportedly furious with Charania's report, and it's unclear where his sources came from. Brooks' agent, Mike George, took to Twitter to express his frustration and accused Charania of spreading false information.

George tweeted:

"@ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo"

Why did Shams Charania report that Dillon Brooks isn't coming back to Memphis?

Dillon Brooks and his agency are not happy with the reports Shams Charania has spread about the Memphis Grizzlies no longer being interested in the brash player. Brooks' agent recently shut down the rumors and stated that Charania's claims were false. The question now is, why would Shams come to such a conclusion?

Brooks is currently in the final year of a three-year contract worth $35 million with the Grizzlies, and his contract is set to expire this summer, which means he will enter free agency. Having that in mind, one would assume that Memphis is no longer interested in Brooks given that they didn't make any offers to re-sign him. However, it appears that the organization did offer a contract extension during the 2022-23 season.

According to Bleacher Report, it was Brooks who rejected all the offers made by the Grizzlies earlier this season. This is one major factor why Charania could've come up with his assumptions.

Another factor could be that Brooks has been a problematic player for Memphis, especially during the playoffs when he called out LeBron James. According to Charania, the Grizzlies were discouraged from bringing Brooks back to the roster after their series against the Lakers, where he performed poorly and created negative attention.

While Dillon Brooks' agents claimed that Charania's reports were false, we won't know for sure until Memphis decides to re-sign Brooks.

