"I'm sorry, you never have been or ever will be in my eyes Muhammad Ali" - Skip Bayless recalls the story of an interview with LeBron James that never happened

LeBron James was supposed to have an interview with his biggest media critic—Skip Bayless—back in 2008. On the latest episode of “The Skip Bayless Show,” Bayless spoke about how he was feeling prior to the scheduled interview, stating:

“I certainly did not fear facing LeBron, I did not dread facing LeBron. I actually looked forward to it. I’m going to say it more time. I’ve never hated LeBron – from a distance, I’ve actually liked him as a guy.”

The interview was called off and Skip Bayless was never given an explanation as to why. Bayless went on to recall that James said nice things about him over the years that followed. Some have called Bayless his Howard Cosell.

Howard Cosell was a journalist who followed Muhammad Ali’s career, asking him tough questions about his life both in and out of the boxing ring. The two liked to talk a lot and did so through pre-match and post-match interviews.

However, Bayless thought the comparison wasn’t ideal and said:

“I appreciated that comparison, but only to a point.”

“LeBron, just a quick note for you. I'm sorry, you never have been or ever will be in my eyes Muhammad Ali, whom I, if you recently recall, put on my all-time Mount Rushmore. LeBron no, Ali yes.”

Four-time champion LeBron James is one of the most talked about superstars. Playing at the age of 37, and at such a high level, is unheard of. Despite a disappointing season with the LA Lakers, James’ individual contribution spurred debate about who the GOAT is.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Players with multiple go-ahead FG inside the final 10 seconds over last 5 postseasons:



- Trae Young

- LeBron James Players with multiple go-ahead FG inside the final 10 seconds over last 5 postseasons:- Trae Young- LeBron James https://t.co/z7f1rGMApF

LeBron James broke multiple records this season, becoming the oldest player to achieve several statistical milestones. However, one person who is always the first to pick Michael Jordan over James is sports analyst Skip Bayless.

Bayless has often highlighted James’ drawbacks as a player, especially when it comes to having a winning mentality.

Skip Bayless reiterates why he picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James

The biggest reason Bayless prefers Jordan is his ability to close games. According to Bayless, James quite often shies away from the big moments in games, especially the free-throw line in clutch situations.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… LeBron James says he will spend this summer learning how to trick refs so he can get to the free throw line more. 🤣 LeBron James says he will spend this summer learning how to trick refs so he can get to the free throw line more. 🤣lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… https://t.co/SO1OHYgUZt

Bayless highlighted a recent comment from Shaquille O’Neal, that stated how nobody is afraid of LeBron James. Bayless said:

“That’s been the essence of my argument against LeBron and for Michael Jordan as the GOAT – is that LeBron has never been the cold-blooded basketball killer and closer that Jordan was, Kobe Bryant was or that Shaq was.”

“LeBron has never had that give me the ball and get out of my way closer mentality that it takes to be a Jordan or a Kobe or even a Shaq.”

James doesn't seem to care about Skip Bayless’ comments, but an interview between the two could have unearthed their true feelings.

Edited by Adam Dickson