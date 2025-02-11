"The LeBroncic era starts now" - NBA fans hit frenzy as LeBron James reps Luka Doncic's gear ahead of 5x All-Star's debut game for LA

Even LeBron James can't help but get into the hype of five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic playing for the LA Lakers. The four-time NBA champion even showed his support for his newest teammate by donning a Doncic shirt in the iconic Lakers' colors of purple and gold.

James wore the shirt while warming up for LA's game against the Utah Jazz slated to take place on Monday. Footage of James wearing the shirt while taking jump shots was posted on various social media platforms.

Several fans on Instagram tried to come up with various creative monickers for the NBA's newest superstar duo.

"The LeBroncic era starts NOW," one fan tweeted.

Fans react to LeBron James wearing a Luka Doncic shirt while warming up. (Photo credits: lakers/Instagram)

"LeLuka James," another chimed in.

Fans react to James wearing a Doncic shirt while warming up. (Photo credits: Lakers/Instagram)

"LeDon Broncic gonna be cinematic," another commented.

Fans react to James wearing a Doncic shirt while warming up. (Photo credits: Lakers/Instagram)

Meanwhile, fans on X (formerly Twitter) are hyping up what the duo of James and Doncic can accomplish.

"LeBron and Luka getting a triple double," one fan claimed.

"23 wearing 77 = 100% chance of NBA championship in 2025!!" A fan predicted

"Ready for the future of the Lakers. Haven’t been this excited since Kobe was playing," one fan tweeted.

Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are still on the LA Lakers' list of injured players for Monday's game against the Jazz early Monday evening. However, there is some optimism that both stars can play later Monday night.

James missed Saturday's game against the Pacers but was upgraded to probable ahead of the game against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, Doncic has not played since the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Slovenian superstar suffered a strained calf in that contest. His status has similarly been upgraded to probable.

LeBron James drops some bars about sharing the court with Luka Doncic

Aside from wearing a Luka Doncic shirt for warmups, LeBron James also showed how hyped he is by dropping some bars.

While still wearing the Doncic shirt, James gave a glimpse of how well their pairing could work out by adding their jersey numbers together.

"23 plus 77 is a hundred. Yeah, let's get it," James said.

Both Luka Doncic and LeBron James are known as stat-sheet stuffers. They are do-it-all guys who, aside from scoring, also crash the boards and make plays for others.

This season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. Meanwhile, Doncic has put up 28.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 7.8 apg.

Both players are also among the NBA's All-time leaders for career triple-doubles. James has 122, while Doncic has registered 80 already.

