"The lights were too bright": Joel Embiid with the cheeky response after missing free throw to score 50th point

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid continued his dominance in the Sixers’ 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Embiid recorded a season-high 51 points and 12 rebounds on 68.0% shooting. However, he nearly missed out on reaching the 50-point mark, leading him to crack a joke postgame.

With Philly up 118-107 with 1:49 remaining in the game, Embiid was fouled by Wolves big man Luka Garza and awarded two free throws. He had 48 points at the time, so two made free throws would have solidified his 50-point night. However, after making the first free throw, he missed the second.

Fortunately for the reigning MVP, his teammate Paul Reed secured the offensive rebound and kicked it back out to him for a 15-foot jumper. It bounced in, giving Embiid 51 points on the night as the Sixers capped off a statement win against the Western Conference’s top team.

After the game, Embiid was asked about missing his second free throw with a chance at 50 points on the line. The six-time All-Star quipped that he cracked under the pressure of the big moment.

“The lights were too bright,” Embiid said.

Embiid’s 51-point performance marked his seventh career game with at least 50 points and his second this season. His first came on Dec. 6 when he dropped 50 during the Sixers’ 131-126 road win over the Washington Wizards.

Through 24 games, Embiid is averaging a career-high 35.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 54.1% shooting.

Joel Embiid extends streak of 30+ points and 10+ rebounds to 12 games

With Wednesday’s 51-point performance, Joel Embiid also extended his streak of games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds to 12. That marks the NBA’s longest such streak since Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 16-game streak in the 1971-72 season.

However, according to Embiid, he’s more focused on winning games than breaking statistical records.

“We're winning and that's all that matters,” Embiid said. “Stats are great and it's great to put up stats. But if it comes with a loss, then that's a different story. If it comes with a win, it means a lot.”

Wednesday’s win marked the Sixers’ seventh in their last eight games, while the Wolves’ loss ended their three-game winning streak.

Minnesota (20-6) will look to get back on track at home against the LA Lakers (15-13) on Thursday. Meanwhile, Philly (19-8) will look to build on Wednesday’s win when it hosts the Toronto Raptors (11-16) on Friday.

