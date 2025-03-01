"The Magic have the Pelicans curse" - NBA fans react to Jalen Suggs' indefinite sidelining over trochlea injury

The Orlando Magic have suffered an unfortunate blow to their roster as they announced Jalen Suggs' injury, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Friday. Suggs will be out indefinitely for the Magic due to a trochlea injury in his left knee.

Charania reported that Orlando's guard experienced discomfort and underwent further testing. The NBA Insider also revealed that Suggs is expected to make a full recovery. However, there is no timeline for when he'll return to the lineup.

The defensive guard played 35 games this season, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His presence with the team has been valuable as he's improved his scoring. However, several injuries have kept him from playing regularly.

Before Charania reported about his injury, Suggs had already missed several games due to an injury. According to the Magic, the 6-foot-5 guard didn't suit up for 14 games because of a left quad contusion.

The last game he played in was on Jan. 25, when Orlando had a 121-113 victory against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs was limited to 15 minutes of action, ending his night with eight points, two rebounds and three assists.

After fans found out about Jalen Suggs's condition, they went to X (formerly Twitter) and were shocked by the news.

"The Magic have the Pelicans curse 💔" a fan commented.

"This actually sucks. East is so bad man. Is really a two man race," another fan said.

"Oh man. He’s been really underrated and fun to watch lock up guys," one fan was disappointed.

Other fans had suggestions for the Magic on which players could help the team.

"Isaiah Thomas somewhere getting ready," a fan suggested.

"Call up Mac McClung!!!!!" another fan said.

"Anthony Black time LFG," one fan said.

Who has stepped up in Jalen Suggs' absence?

Jalen Suggs is one of the most important young players for the Magic. His two-way play has helped the team this season, which is why his prolonged absence has affected their production. One player who has performed well while Suggs is injured, however, has been Anthony Black.

The second-year player has played 57 games this season and is getting more minutes due to Suggs' injury, which has benefitted his growth. He's averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Over the last 10 games, the youngster has averaged 10.7 points on 40.7% shooting from downtown.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has been impressed with the sophomore guard.

"Honestly, I really liked the way he was picking up full court," Mosley said. "Defensively, we talk about being the head of the snake, and when he got in the game, it was about picking up full court, changing the game, letting your defense create your offense. I think it gets you easy baskets when you can start the defense and that's where your focus is."

Mosley also said that he loves the way Black has pushed the ball in transition, which helps the Magic to collapse the opposing team's defense.

