“The Mailman doesn't deliver on a Sunday" – When Scottie Pippen’s trash talk & Michael Jordan’s buzzer-beater won Game 1 of 1997 NBA Finals for Bulls 

Some moments in basketball history have left a lasting impression on the minds of fans around the world. Michael Jordan and Karl Malone in Game 1 played out an eventful moment of this kind on June 17, 1997. A legendary game took place when the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz played each other in the NBA Finals.

As the game entered its closing seconds, tensions ran high. No team had an advantage in score, and it remained to be seen who would win. However, by giving the ball to Karl Malone, the Jazz gave themselves a chance to win. At that time, he had no notion that the words spoken by Scottie Pippen would return to trouble him.

Scottie Pippen told Malone "The Mailman’ doesn't deliver on a Sunday" before the misses.



Earlier in the game, Pippen, a master of psychological warfare, had whispered to Malone, "The Mailman doesn't deliver on a Sunday." It was a sly jab at Malone's nickname, "The Mailman," implying that he couldn't come through in clutch moments. Pippen understood that what he said would pave the way for a historic event.

As fate would have it, Malone missed two crucial free throws, leaving the door open for Michael Jordan. With the seconds ticking away, Jordan calmly dribbled up the court, his eyes locked on the basket. The weight of the game rested on his shoulders, and he embraced the pressure like no other.

The buzzer sounded, and pandemonium erupted. The Chicago Bulls had dramatically stolen Game 1 from the Utah Jazz. Jordan's heroics, fueled by Pippen's trash talk, became the stuff of legend.

