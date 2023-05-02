The Menendez Brothers Basketball card: Revisiting their infamous link to Mark Jackson ahead of Monster Season 2

Netflix announced on Monday that the next series of the Monster anthology series will be about the Menendez Brothers. The second season will be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and will look to follow the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were brothers convicted in 1996 for the brutal murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. The brothers were not initially named suspects in the murder and were able to spend a lot of money inherited from their parents.

One of the things they bought were courtside seats for a New York Knicks game in the 1989-90 season. They were even caught on camera and the image was used on Mark Jackson's 1990 NBA Hoops rookie card.

❤️Keys❤️ @Sk8GyrlKeys 🤯🤯 #CrazyBackStory Mark Jackson’s rookie card.. the two boys with the arrows pointed at them is the Menendez brothers, AFTER they killed their parents🤯🤯 #CrazyBackStory Mark Jackson’s rookie card.. the two boys with the arrows pointed at them is the Menendez brothers, AFTER they killed their parents 😳😳 🤯🤯 https://t.co/Gwv4JliQgT

According to Deadline, Mark Jackson's rookie card went viral in 2018 when someone on Reddit noticed that the Menendez Brothers were in the background. It was definitely an eerie image considering Lyle and Erik had already killed their parents when it was taken in 1990.

The card had a miniscule value prior to the discovery of the brothers. However, the demand for the card went through the roof for several months, with eBay initially removing the item from their listings.

With the second season of Monster featuring the Menendez Brothers, it's not impossible to believe that the demand and price for Jackson's rookie card will increase again. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

How did the Menendez Brothers get caught?

Lyle and Erik Menendez (Photo: TV Fanatic/YouTube)

Lyle and Erik Menendez were not initially suspected by the authorities in the murder of their parents. However, their lavish spending habits following the killing were suspicious, so the police started to investigate their possible involvement.

The brothers reportedly spent approximately $700,000 before they were arrested in March 1990. Erik confessed to the murders during a session with his psychologist Jerome Oziel, who subsequently told her mistress Judalon Smyth about it.

When Smyth broke up with Oziel, she went to the police who arrested Lyle on March 8, with Erik turning himself in three days later. The trial of the Menendez Brothers became a national sensation, and it went to a retrial after the initial jury cannot agree upon a verdict.

Six years after their arrest, Lyle and Erik were convicted of murder. They were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The brothers were not incarcerated together until 2018 when they were moved to the same housing unit at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California.

