NBA Rumors Roundup: Utah Jazz could delay rebuild for one more season, Mark Jackson accused young players of being 'influenced by the devil,' and more | May 13th, 2022

Some teams that were unsuccessful in advancing to the next round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs are already planning their moves for the offseason. One of those franchises is the Utah Jazz as rumors point to a possible rebuild after another disappointing first-round exit.

Meanwhile, several teams are looking for a new head coach. Mark Jackson has been mentioned in rumors more than once already despite not coaching ever since 2014. A new report has revealed new details regarding why Jackson was possibly blackballed in the NBA.

Utah Jazz could delay rebuild due to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz were expected to enter a rebuild after getting eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs after they lost 4-2 to the Dallas Mavericks. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were quickly linked to several teams, while other key members of the roster like Jordan Clarkson could also get traded.

However, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that the Jazz ownership are keen to delay a rebuild for one more season. The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend will be held in Salt Lake City and the Jazz want to have multiple players represent the team in the festivities. Fischer wrote:

"The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be in Salt Lake City, a detail that multiple league sources connected to the Jazz have painted as a critical element of the franchise's future plans. It's of great importance to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that Utah has multiple players in that midseason classic, sources said."

Reason why Mark Jackson has not returned to coaching revealed

Mark Jackson coaching the Golden State Warriors back in 2014

Mark Jackson was an NBA head coach for just three seasons from 2011 to 2014. Jackson helped the Golden State Warriors unlock Steph Curry and Klay Thompson but was fired in 2014 and replaced by Steve Kerr. The latter notably helped the Warriors win the NBA championship in 2015.

It's been eight years since Jackson last coached in the NBA and there has been plenty of speculation about why he has had trouble getting a head coaching job. According to former ESPN writer Ethan Strauss, Jackson's religious beliefs turned off most teams.

Strauss revealed several stories about Jackson's final season with the Golden State Warriors on his Substack:

"How Mark had, according to sourcing, accused underlings of 'being influenced by the devil,' inspiring Jackson to 'lay hands on them to cleanse them of their evil spirits.'"

He continued:

"Two sources relaying that Jackson had referred to Jason Collins and team president Rick Welts, both openly gay, as 'penis grabbers' who were 'going to hell.'"

Detroit Pistons could trade first-round pick if it is not a top-two selection

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons finished the 2021-22 season with the third-worst record in the NBA at 23-59. They have a 14% and 13.4% chance of getting the first and second overall pick, respectively, in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Pistons currently have a nice young core of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes.

However, Detroit could trade their first-round pick in this year's draft if it is not a top-two selection, as reported by James Edwards III of The Athletic. Detroit are only interested in acquiring one of Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith in the draft.

Consequently, they could dangle their first-round pick to acquire a star like the OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell.

The Pistons are in a great position to continue rebuilding their team and adding another top pick will just make it even sweeter. They were lucky last year after drafting Cunningham with the first overall pick. The youngster led all rookies in scoring this season and looks poised for an even better campaign next year.

Charlotte Hornets interviewed Frank Vogel for head coaching vacancy

Frank Vogel last coached the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

Frank Vogel was fired by the LA Lakers last month after failing to lead the team into the postseason. However, it seems like Vogel might get a new job very soon. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has reported that the former Lakers head coach was one of the candidates interviewed by the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.

The Hornets dismissed James Borrego last month after another disappointing exit in the play-in tournament. Borrego helped the Hornets become one of the best offensive teams in the league, but their defense was atrocious. Vogel is a defensive specialist coach, which could make the Hornets an even better team.

Other candidates for the Hornets job include Mike D'Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Sweeney, Darvin Ham, Mark Jackson, Charles Lee, David Vanterpool and Jerry Stackhouse.

Ben Simmons' future role with the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons is yet to play a game for the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets is expected to be ready at the start of training camp for next season. Simmons missed the entire season due to a variety of personal, mental and physical issues. He recently underwent back surgery to alleviate the pain caused by a herniated disc.

Nets GM Sean Marks spoke about Simmons to the media earlier this week and said:

"We could see that the herniation had expanded. At that point, there was really nothing but surgery that was going to fix this. I can tell you that from the communications I've had with him multiple times since the surgery, he's feeling relief already, feeling great."

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is expected to use Simmons in a positionless role next season, as per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. Begley reported that Nash wants Simmons to play point guard and center at times, while also playing all other positions in certain situations and lineups.

