"The Milwaukee Bucks are back": Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 46-point night as they sail past Bulls to go 4-0 after All-Star break

The Milwaukee Bucks won their fourth straight game after beating the Chicago Bulls, 113-97 on Friday, spearheaded by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his running mate Damian Lillard. The latest win helped change the narrative of their season after the All-Star break.

The Bucks faced off against the Chicago Bulls for the fourth and final time, going 3-1 in their season series, with two games won at home and splitting the two on the road.

NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, for the dominant display by the Bucks:

"THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS ARE BACK"

Here are some of the other top reactions from fans on X:

Giannis Antetokoumpo's 46-point night proves MVP contention is up for grabs

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his dominance by scoring 46 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with six assists and two 3-pointers, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

After the Chicago Bulls narrowed the gap to eight points early in the fourth quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks launched a decisive 17-0 run, securing their fifth consecutive win with a comfortable victory.

Since Doc Rivers assumed the role of head coach, replacing the dismissed Adrian Griffin, the Bucks (40-21) have compiled an 8-7 record under his guidance.

During the first half, which concluded with the Bucks leading 58-44, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force, amassing 23 points and eight rebounds.

The two-time MVP showcased his versatility, effectively scoring with layups and dunks while also facilitating plays for his teammates.

One of the game's standout moments came early on when Antetokounmpo executed a remarkable drive, culminating in a no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to Brook Lopez, who was positioned near the top of the key, leading to a successful 3-pointer.

The "Greek Freak" finished the game with an impressive shooting performance, going 16-of-22 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 12-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Since the All-Star break, he has maintained exceptional shooting efficiency, dropping below 60% in only one game, where he shot 58.8%. This marks eight of his last nine games where he has shot over 60%.

Currently ranked third among MVP contenders, he's poised to challenge the frontrunners as the Bucks continue their impressive run. His performance is likely to intensify the debate among voters as he makes a strong case for his third MVP honor.

The Bucks boast a net rating of +23.1, including an offensive rating of 123.6 and a defensive rating of 100.5 on 48.5% shooting from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc.