“The NBA doesn’t need him anymore”- Matt Barnes, Kevin Garnett and co. warn James Harden about overstating his importance

James Harden has been a hot topic this summer. The former MVP requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the offseason, making life difficult for the franchise ever since.

Harden has deployed similar tactics, forcing his way out of the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Harden isn't the elite guard he once was. Harden is still an exceptional playmaker and can get you 15-20 points per game, but he isn't the guard that dominated the NBA during his prime.

During a recent "Certified Smoke" podcast, Matt Barnes and Kevin Garnett sent a stern warning to Harden, noting how the NBA doesn't need him anymore.

"I think James has to be careful because the NBA doesn't need him," Barnes said. "The NBA doesn't need him no more. I'm all for player empowerment. But, he forced his way out of Brooklyn, forced his way out of Houston...He has so much talent and a lot game left, he could talk himself out of the league."

Garnett then followed up by reminding everybody that Carmelo Anthony talked his way out of the NBA when he refused to accept a bench role, making it difficult for teams to acquire him.

Anthony was out of the league for two seasons before signing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and getting his career back on track.

"Remember when Melo said he wasn't coming off the bench? Y'all remember this, for about two years? He had to go to Portland on some f****** b*******," Garnett said. "Listen, man, when he went to Portland, I thought that was the biggest b******* of the league. But, it was also the league speaking to Melo, and that humbled him too. This is what they're fittin' to do to James Harden, or at least it feels like it."

Outside of the LA Clippers, there hasn't been much reported interest in Harden's services this summer, as the veteran guard has made himself undesirable with his consistent trade requests in recent years.

James Harden is not expected to attend the Philadelphia 76ers media day

The Philadelphia 76ers will hold their annual media day on October 2. According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, who was speaking on Sirius XM radio, Harden isn't expected to appear for Philadelphia.

"I don't expect him [Harden] to be there," Pomepy said. "I just don't."

Beyond media day, James Harden isn't expected to attend training camp for the Sixers and is widely expected to sit out until a trade can be finalized to remove Harden from the team's roster sheet.

However, Daryl Morey has been vocal in his stance that any trade has to serve the Sixers and Harden's individual desires.

With the Damian Lillard trade saga now over, the Harden-Sixers saga will become the hottest topic in basketball, yet it could drag on into the season and perhaps even toward the trade deadline.