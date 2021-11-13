The NBA is reportedly investigating Lonzo Ball's and Kyle Lowry's free agency moves to their current teams: Here's what we know so far

On August 7th, ESPN reported that the NBA would open up an investigation into Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry's free agency moves.

Lonzo Ball moved from the New orleans Pelicans to join the Zach LaVine-led Chicago Bulls. He is currently averaging 12 points while landing 2.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, who moved from the Toronto Raptors to the Miami Heat, has proved crucial to their 7-5 record.

In a tweet dated August 7th, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on the investigation of the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. In his tweet, he wrote:

"The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry. Story soon."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Reporting with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry. Story soon. Reporting with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry. Story soon.

The new updates regarding the incident lead us to believe that the league's investigation has reached advanced stages. In his article for ESPN, Wojnarowski wrote that the league has conducted numerous comprehensive interviews with executives, players and agents of the team.

Wojnarowski revealed:

"The NBA has conducted numerous interviews with team executives and player agents and has gathered electronic messaging of front-office executives of four teams -- Chicago, New Orleans, Miami and Toronto -- over the past three months, sources said. The league could reveal its findings and any penalties in the near future."

What actions can NBA take post the completion of the investigation

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The NBA Board of Governors passed a stricter package of measures to enforce compliance with tampering and salary cap circumvention, league sources tell ESPN. The NBA Board of Governors passed a stricter package of measures to enforce compliance with tampering and salary cap circumvention, league sources tell ESPN.

In September 2019, the league's board of governors passed a stricter package of measures to enforce compliance with tampering and salary cap circumvention.

Under the new rules, the league holds the power to raise the maximum fine on guilty teams up to $10 million. Furthermore, team executives can be suspended, teams may be forced to forfeit their draft picks and have their contracts voided.

The deal that took Lonzo Ball from New Orleans to Chicago involved a four-year $80 million contract. In return, the Chicago Bulls sent Garrett temple to the Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat signed Lowry to a three-year $85 million contract. The Raptors received Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in return.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the league finds these two sign-and-trade deals in violation of their enforced rules and regulations, there is a high possibility the four teams in question will be levied with heavy penalties as mentioned above.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee