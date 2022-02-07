"The Nets need to stop being an NFT and start being a basketball team" - Nick Wright believes only a Ben Simmons trade can save Brooklyn's season

According to the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Ben Simmons may move to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden. The Brooklyn Nets, who have quickly fallen to the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference after Kevin Durant's injury, may be eager to acquire a young All-Star level point guard. Simmons, who is yet to play this season, is a viable option for them.

According to Nick Wright of the Fox Sports show First Things First, acquiring Simmons could be a trade that saves Brooklyn's season. On an episode of the program, Wright said:

"Does it look like Dame is dead set in Portland? Does it look like Bradley Beal is dead set in Washington? And now, all of a sudden, does it look like James Harden is dead set in Brooklyn? Nope, nope, nope. And if you are any of those teams, who's the first phone call you are making? Who's the only team with a 25-year-old under contract for four more years that has a couple of All-NBA teams under his belt? The Sixers."

He continued: "A James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is the only chance Brooklyn has at winning the East this year. At some point, the Nets have to stop being an NFT & they have to start being a basketball team. It's a move they absolutely should make."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "A James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is the only chance Brooklyn has at winning the East this year. At some point, the Nets have to stop being an NFT & they have to start being a basketball team. It's a move they absolutely should make." — @getnickwright "A James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is the only chance Brooklyn has at winning the East this year. At some point, the Nets have to stop being an NFT & they have to start being a basketball team. It's a move they absolutely should make." — @getnickwright https://t.co/fl9w4uSJAs

Is Ben Simmons the greatest trade asset in Philadelphia 76er's bag?

Before the season began, Simmons was linked with various teams. Insiders claimed the Golden State Warriors wanted him, the Minnesota Timberwolves wanted him and the LA Clippers wanted him. But before long, word spread quickly that no one wanted to trade an All-Star caliber player in exchange for the 25-year-old who was afraid of taking shots.

As the season has dragged on, the deadlock between the Sixers and the Australian star has shown no signs of being resolved. Simmons has remained adamant in his decision not to play for Philly, while Philly has remained steadfast in only trading him for a player with championship pedigree.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



(Via the Bill Simmons Podcast | h/t B/R) The Brooklyn Nets are open to a Ben Simmons and Seth Curry package in a James Harden trade, per @BillSimmons (Via the Bill Simmons Podcast | h/t B/R) The Brooklyn Nets are open to a Ben Simmons and Seth Curry package in a James Harden trade, per @BillSimmons (Via the Bill Simmons Podcast | h/t B/R) https://t.co/mimwpP6YXK

The Sixers logic is simple. They have a star player, Joel Embiid, who is easily one of the best centers in the game. He is surrounded by a good supporting cast that includes Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey. They need a guard who can further elevate their offense. Someone who'd be a fair trade for Ben Simmons.

Within half a season, the narrative changed from 'no one wants Ben Simmons' to 'teams that need him immediately should risk giving away a key piece.' In a purely speculative way, a James Harden to Philadelphia trade is entirely possible.

Harden did not sign a contract extension with the Nets, giving him plenty of options during free agency in the off-season. Even if a trade does not happen right now and Ben Simmons remains on the table by the end of the season, there may still be a probability of seeing James Harden play alongside Joel Embiid.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra