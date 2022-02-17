"The New York Knicks are a national disgrace" - Stephen A. Smith gives an all-time rant after Knicks blows 28-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets

The New York Knicks have reached their lowest point of the season, blowing a 28-point lead against the very short-handed Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

Longtime Knicks fan and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has had enough with his team and went on an all-time rant.

In the post-game analysis on NBA Countdown, Smith called out the entire Knicks team. This included head coach Tom Thibodeau, team president Leon Rose and star forward Julius Randle. He even wants Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and the rest of the Knicks fanbase to boycott the team.

"The New York Knicks are a national disgrace, ladies and gentlemen. They are horrible. Thibs, we’re hearing the New York Knicks organization ain’t too fond of him anymore. He may be out. I don’t give a damn if he’s gone tonight. Julius Randle, I’m done with him. Leon Rose. We’ve got inmates in state penitentiaries more visible than this man. He’s the president of basketball operations and we can’t find this man.'

"The New York Knicks are trash. Spike Lee shouldn’t even show up for the rest of the season. Tracy Morgan, don’t go. Nobody goes. You’re horrible. I’m so done with this team. You just stink. All excuses. I am officially embarrassed. This is a disgrace."

It was definitely a tough pill to swallow for Stephen A. Smith and the Knicks fanbase, but what did they expect?

The Knicks haven't played up-to-par all season long. With their loss to the Nets on Wednesday night, the Knicks have blown a 20-point lead or more three times this month already.

The Knicks head into the All-Star break with a record of 25-35 and have only won three games out of their last 16. The 28-point lead they blew was the largest in the past 25 years of the franchise's history.

New York Knicks blow 28-point lead in loss to Brooklyn Knicks

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks.

The Knicks were up 54-26 in the second quarter, looking primed to cruise to an easy win over the Nets. It was supposed to be an easy game for the Knicks, with Brooklyn playing without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

However, the Knicks were able to outdo themselves this month after blowing big leads against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

With a lead as large as 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks were still able to squander it as they played without defense or hustle.

Cam Thomas was huge for the Nets as he scored 16 of his 21 points in the final quarter. Thomas hit the dagger three-point shot way beyond the arc with 7.7 seconds left in the game. The Nets ended up defeating the Knicks 111-106.

"I'm glad it went in because I was struggling tonight. I went like 1 for 9, 1 for 10 to start, I wasn't getting any calls, so I just had to play through it, keep playing. So I'm glad it worked out for us."

