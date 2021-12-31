"The next Giannis of the NBA" – Kendrick Perkins praises Ja Morant, says he'll lead a small-market team to glory like Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant have emerged as a fun, up-and-coming team that has captivated fans.

After Morant, the Grizzlies' superstar point guard, suffered an injury in late November, many thought Memphis would slide down the standings.

But just the opposite happened as the Grizzlies (22-14) won 10 of their next 12 games. Morant has since returned. And the Grizzlies have won three straight games, including a 104-99 win over the visiting LA Lakers on Wednesday night. In that game, Morant turned in an impressive 41-point performance.

That display impressed former NBA player and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. On ESPN's "First Take" Thursday, Perkins spoke about the fact that Morant has reached superstar status.

"People keep saying a rising superstar... I think he's already hit that level," Perkins said.

Perkins then said he believes Morant can become "the next Giannis (Antetokounmpo) of the NBA" – a superstar who can deliver a championship to a small-market organization.

"I'm looking at Ja Morant and he's going to be, in my opinion, the next Giannis of the NBA!" Perkins said.

First Take @FirstTake



“I’m looking at Ja Morant and he’s going to be, in my opinion, the next Giannis of the NBA!” @KendrickPerkins says Ja Morant is the next superstar to bring a title to a small market 😱“I’m looking at Ja Morant and he’s going to be, in my opinion, the next Giannis of the NBA!” .@KendrickPerkins says Ja Morant is the next superstar to bring a title to a small market 😱“I’m looking at Ja Morant and he’s going to be, in my opinion, the next Giannis of the NBA!” https://t.co/sV5YuP8bMq

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are taking the NBA by storm

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has the team buzzing

The Memphis Grizzlies have built a roster that features an impressive amount of intriguing young talent. It seemed as if it was only a matter of time before the team started to find their rhythm. After recent impressive stretches of play, especially while Ja Morant was out of the lineup, they are among the best in the Western Conference.

Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference, behind three of the NBA's top teams: the Golden State Warriors (27-7), Phoenix Suns (27-7) and Utah Jazz (25-9). The Grizzlies, who have won seven of their last ten games, host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Considered a favorite to win the league's Most Improved Player award, Morant has seen his game reach another level lately. In the three-game winning streak, Morant averaged 30.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.0%, including 60.0% from 3-point range.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



41 pts // 6-7 from deep // 10 reb // 2 blks // 2 stls



#NBAllStar @JaMorant now holds the franchise record for most 40+ point games.41 pts // 6-7 from deep // 10 reb // 2 blks // 2 stls .@JaMorant now holds the franchise record for most 40+ point games.41 pts // 6-7 from deep // 10 reb // 2 blks // 2 stls#NBAllStar https://t.co/fZpW6X2Z2v

Memphis has done a great job accumulating a strong slate of young talent to its roster over the last couple of years. It looks as if the roster is finally starting to thrive at the right time, and Memphis could become a force in the West.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Morant continues to keep up his impressive play, the Grizzlies could give opponents trouble. Morant averages 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.8% this year.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein